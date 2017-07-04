Communication skills are on a disturbing downward slope

Several studies have showed us, alarmingly, that communication and interpersonal skills are on the decline.

And at the same time, in our service-based economy, these are fundamental to running successful businesses.

The reason for the decline is not surprising. We all know that we should talk to the people in the room, rather than send short messages to people who are not around.

Still, we check our phones 85 times a day, expect to be able to reach everyone 24/7, and are expected to be reached at all times, too.

There are other reasons for the decline of communication skills:

First of all, I grew up financing my own studies. I had part-time jobs working in the service industry, where I had to be outgoing (even though I first came to this world rather shy). I learned basic selling skills and how to deal with grumpy, happy and drunk people alike. Today, teens barely wait tables, deliver newspapers, or sit babies to earn the extra dollar.

The disappearance of outdoor play also plays a big role. Winter or summer, snow or shine, we were outside interacting with other kids. It sometimes meant shutting up and listening to an older kid if you did not want to get into trouble. Sometimes it meant being shouted at because you lost a ball and the other team scored. Imagine what the lack of over a decade of practical training means for society’s level of interpersonal skills!

Another important reason is that for the past few decades, kids have not grown up in the midst of extended families. In the past, “home” would comprise three generations; today, grandma is invited for festive season celebrations and is, perhaps, granted a weekend visit. Kids don’t learn how to interact with people from different generations.

On a positive note, children today learn to think more critically and express their thoughts, and basic presentation skills have been introduced in most school curricula.

Still, the skills gap remains huge.

It is a societal and economical issue, which according to one study will leave a skills gap of 1.4 million workers in the UK alone. In large organisations, the impact will be immense. Imagine what an entire generation of leaders with a lack of basic communication and people skills means for business, which – especially in a service-based economy – relies on human interaction and trust.

Only leaders with effective communication skills can be multipliers of productivity in organisations. We all know that these skills are not acquired overnight, yet still, most companies do not put much focus on effective communication and other leadership skills until people are promoted into a management position. Companies such as Google and Starbucks who focus on developing employees with well-rounded skills at an early age are the winners, with solid talent pools from which to select their next generation of leaders.

What comprises good communication skills?

At MetaMind Training, we have defined a model of effective communications that we call WALK the Talk. It is based on four dimensions of effective communication: