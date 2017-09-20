Companies Should Consider the Google Lawsuit a Warning Shot

The only surprise anyone should feel at hearing that three women filed a claim against Google today alleging discriminatory pay and promotion practices is that it took so long. As early as 2015, the Department of Labor flagged systemic pay disparities in the company. Throughout the following years, US-based employees conducted their own “audit,” sharing information about salaries and bonuses. Google had over two years to get ahead of the problem, and now they will pay for their failure to do so in reputation capital, legal fees, and likely damages or a settlement. Whether there was malicious intent behind the systemic inequity — and there likely was not — is irrelevant.

Other companies should take heed, as the days of salary secrecy and tolerance for unequal pay are swiftly setting. Employees increasingly take matters into their own hands and willingly share information about salaries and bonuses, as the Google employees did. Not only are cultural norms around information and privacy drastically different among today’s early- and mid-career professionals than they were even ten years ago, but there is a growing awareness that information is power when it comes to salary negotiations.

So what steps should companies take? Most importantly, they should not wait to address the issue until after an employee has brought suspected or actual discrimination to their attention. By then, it is too late. The employee has had an unknown amount of time to assume the worst about the company’s motives and begin seeking new employment. She may also have shared her concerns with other employees. As with all relationships, trust between employers and employees take significant time to develop but can be lost instantaneously. Once destroyed, it is very difficult to regain.

Companies are also unwise to assume that their systems are equitable. Salaries are often negotiated ad hoc with little consideration to the overall system at the time. A number of variables contribute to negotiated salaries. Some factors are benign, like the need for the position and annual budget at the time of hiring, and others are more complex, like gendered norms around negotiation and implicit bias. The end result is that even the most well-intentioned companies unwittingly create inequitable compensation systems.