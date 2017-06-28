Competition, Free Market, Prejudice & Regulation in the Context of Google’s $2.7 Billion EU Fine

Google was recently fined 2.42 Billion Euros ($2.7 Billion) by the European Commission after it ruled the tech giant was guilty of prioritizing its native shopping comparison ahead of other online search results.

The fine is more than twice the previous penalty of this kind in an antitrust case. The clampdown also highlights Europe's increasing concern with Silicon Valley’s demeanor towards it’s 500 million digital citizens.

Google has abused its dominance as a search engine by giving illegal advantages to another Google product, its shopping comparison service - Commissioner Margrethe Vestager

There is, however, more to the story than just another tech goliath’s alleged greed and hope of global ecommerce dominance. There are two sides to the discussion here.

On the one hand, Google is accused of being guilty of abusing its Internet search monopoly and for its actions that may be allegedly illegal under EU antitrust regulations. In this school of thought, the perpetuation and protection of free competition is embraced at any cost.

On the other hand, one can argue that Google is simply advertising on its own platform. Many websites use similar approaches to advertising. Amazon is a perfect example of one that features sponsored ads above everything else, so in this school of thought, one questions where EU draws its line.

There is also further an argument that treating search engines any different to other types of digital advertising businesses is borderline unfair, especially to search providers, with Google being the largest one of course. Amazon will happily promote its own products over alternatives. The Amazon.com homepage today looks like this, with its own product Echo Show featured large and bold on the main screen.

By comparison, Google is asked to provide a free service that displays other websites selling their products. This camp could be forgiven for thinking that something does not feel quite right in this equation.

This is not the EU’s first foray into taking exceptions with Google. It wasn't too long ago in fact, that the EU was going to hand out those infamous antitrust charges to Android as well. So, one may ask why Google or indeed any Corporation ought to be fined for choosing to promote its own products or services first, over its competitors?

Businesses often pay a king's ransom to Google so that they can ensure certain keywords are placed at the top of search listings. If your business pays to be ranked higher, would you feel annoyed if the search engine was forced to promote its competitors instead?

Google has of course responded to the charges in a blog post:

Showing ads that include pictures, ratings, and prices benefits us, our advertisers, and most of all, our users. Thousands of European merchants use these ads to compete with larger companies like Amazon and eBay.... When you shop online, you want to find the products you’re looking for quickly and easily. And advertisers want to promote those same products - Google Senior VP and General Counsel, Kent Walker

The sting of over-regulation is something that notoriously crippled Microsoft for years. Some might say that a $2.7 Billion fine is a drop in the ocean to a company of this magnitude. However, a fractious relationship with European regulators that seem to frown upon the remotest of appeals has the potential of making life rather difficult for the tech giant.

The world will be watching closely to see if these new shackles of regulation could damage Google's innovative approach to products and services in a nimble digital world. The latest fine from the EU is an interesting precedent that serves as a big warning to tech companies that might have developed the illusion of being impervious.

The dire implications for ignoring Government regulations, especially in Europe but lately also in the United States, whether one agrees with them or not, could be interpreted as a wake-up call for the industry. The fact that Google represents nearly 90 per cent of EU Internet searches does highlight the need for appropriate measures of protection.

It's important to remember the smaller companies in almost any industry, online or offline, that rely almost entirely on the modest traffic and subsequent resulting business that they receive from Google searches, and to ensure that such companies do not slowly become invisible or phase out of the game altogether. Only 50% of small businesses survive their fifth anniversary, with nearly 70% getting wiped out before their tenth.

Ultimately, competition protects consumers from unfair businesses while providing organizations with an incentive to progress and be more innovative with their thinking.

Healthy competition ought to bring down prices and increase quality. I'm not so sure that the EU fine has anything to do with any of these qualities and facets of competition. It seems more about sending out a warning to all tech companies about their “responsibilities” as viewed in the eyes of EU regulators.

With increasing awareness of the world's largest corporations and their tax practices, it does seem that the EU is making a stand. However, many will also question how a $2.7 Billion fine will be used by the EU for the enrichment of the lives of its citizens.