Complete Guide to Using Genghis Grill Coupons to Save Money

Genghis Grill is a Mongolian stir fry restaurant that gives you the opportunity to build your own bowl of stir fry, appetizers, salads and desserts from more than 80 types of ingredients. After you have selected your ingredients, the grill masters will cook them on a hot grill. They also offer custom cocktails that are handmade by the chef.

Customers can save money when buying your bowl of custom stir fry by using the Genghis Grill coupons. if you are visiting the restaurant with another friend, you can use the coupon that allows you to order 2 stir fry bowls, 2 drinks and an ice cream desert at a discounted price of $19.99.

Genghis Grill often release coupon codes that allows you get a freebie when you order a bowl of stir fry. For example, you get a free bowl when you order an adult bowl. You may also find coupon that give you free strawberry summer drink when purchasing an adult bowl.

Genghis Grill has a coupon that allows your kids to enjoy free meals every Tuesday. The coupon only applies to kids that are up to 11 years old. With the coupon, you can get a free kid bowl when you purchase one adult bowl.

Genghis Grill buy one get one free coupon allows you to save money on the second bowl of stir fry. With this coupon, you can order two bowls at the price of one bowl. You can find Genghis Grill coupons on most of the menu that they sell including Thai street noddle, khan pao chciken bowl, lunch combo, limeades, and lemon infused drinks.