I had the good fortune of chatting with one of the most talented composing collaborators around — Jon Ehrlich and Jason Derlatka. They most recently scored Amazon’s Goliath, starring Billy Bob Thornton, which has been an awards darling and is likely to rack up further accolades this upcoming Emmy season. With the new season of Goliath currently in development, Jon & Jason had a break to discuss with me stories and wisdom from their extensive work composing for television, which includes collectively scoring over 1000 episodes and shows including fan-foverites like NBC’s Parenthood and Fox’s House M.D. starring Hugh Laurie. Their other credits include About a Boy, Pitch, The Slap, Invasion and APB.

Also, check out some special music highlight clips from Goliath that we received. They showcase Jon & Jason’s work on the show and I’m sure you’ll enjoy them!

What are you guys up to now?

Jon & Jason: We’re about to start season 2 of Goliath and then we have a really cool new medical drama on Fox called The Resident that will ramp up over the summer. We just finished scoring the pilot. Worked with an incredible creative team -- Phillip Noyce director, Antoine Fuqua exec producer, and Amy Holden Jones writer. We’re thrilled that it got picked up to series. There are other things out there that may or may not pan out...but we’ll see!

So tell me a little bit about Goliath in particular, how did that job come around?

J&J: That came about through Larry Trilling who is a director and producer on Goliath. Dating back to 2007, we did a show with him called Invasion and we’ve had a great working marriage with him ever since. We did Parenthood for six seasons, which he was also the directing producer on, as well as other projects. With Goliath they were struggling to figure out how to approach the story from a score perspective and it was a tricky show to crack the code on...so he called us. It took a moment to find the right voice to play the legal battle, while also supporting and shining a light on what connects Billy and Cooperman to each other — their inner scars and twisted backstory. But when we landed on it we all knew that it was the right approach.

I’m curious in terms of Goliath if there were any episodes or moments score-wise that were particularly exciting for you guys?

J&J: That’s always the hardest question because there are so many. One that comes to mind is the moment in the first episode, where Billy wakes up the morning after in bed with the woman who he is representing. We tried to find a voice for him in his most raw and personal state. It’s very different than the other voices in the show, which are more about this almost biblical/operatic conflict between him and Cooperman. You get a moment alone with him to sense his isolation and his loneliness and it was one of those situations where we were sitting around experimenting on the guitar. It was was almost like a doodling, improvisatory belch. Initially we were really uncomfortable with it because it felt like it wasn’t anything, and this is kind of emblematic of how we work and how we enable each other to take risks. When one of us is stuck on the music maybe not sounding perfectly coherent or polished, the other can say, 'I hear what you’re saying, but somehow, as it is, it's dancing perfectly with the picture.' By being loose around the edges it was exposing Billy’s personal discomfort in a really evocative way.

I know you guys have done a couple of shows that have been around for awhile or had longer runs (i.e. Parenthood, House) is there anything about doing a show for a long time that has any interesting thing pop up during that process?

J&J: When you’re working with the same characters, although the characters do change, in some ways it kind of frees you up. You feel like you have a safety line where you can venture out a bit. We don’t really find that you’re stifled by encountering the same characters because we’re reacting to picture and the picture is never the same. We’re responding to the pacing and the cut and nuances in expression. Every episode, every scene, is really a new puzzle, and even though you’re using some of the same vocabulary, the context is always different. You’re coming to it on a different day. We’re evolving, the characters are evolving, the series is evolving. We’re always willing to try things. Working together prevents us from going too far down a dead-end path, because we’re able to catch each other.

Because you guys are composing as a team together, what is the dynamic of that in terms of the composing process itself?

J&J: It depends. We don’t have a strict methodology. In the same way that the score is dictated by the picture, so is our approach. We fingerpaint a little bit in our respective rooms and then we trade places and we decide on an approach and think, ‘oh this is working.’ One of us comes in the room and the other one will be working on something, and almost without even saying anything one of us will just nudge in next to the other person and sit down, saying, ‘hey let me take a pass.’ Then, we just run the sequence and experiment a little bit. There’s no sense of ‘don’t screw it up’ necause we know that the other person understands what we’re doing and is only going to make it better. We’ve done this long enough to build significant trust between each other. At the end of the day, we’re trying to serve the story and please the client. We have very similar instincts when it comes to drama and similar tastes. The way that we help each other is less like bringing a completely different musical perspective, but more acting as an editor, or a check-and-balance. It enables you to take the creative conversation further if you’re working with someone, rather than just sitting in a room by yourself trying to extrapolate from the notes and figure out exactly what they mean.

We sit down together to hash it out and work together musically, which has always helped us. Our goal is to breathe something into the project that they hadn’t expected. We do get that gratification of presenting and having them say ‘wow, I don’t know what you did but just keep doing it and we’re going to stay out of your way.’ It feels really nice to be trusted and, in some weird way, when the production trusts you to get it right the first time, you work harder to make certain that you do. You feel a different kind of ownership over the result. In a way, we give each other notes, so they won’t have to.

What advice do you guys have for aspiring composers trying to make it in this business?

J&J: Well beyond the obvious but important piece of advice which is the 10,000 hour rule. There’s no getting around it, if you are writing to picture a lot and you do it day in and day out, you will get good at it. If you’re going to get good at it, you’re going to get good at it. You have to exercise those muscles, period. At a certain point when you’ve done hundreds of hours of television you pretty much know that it’s going to come — you’re going to find it. Because that’s the scariest thing in the early going like ‘oh my god, what if I don’t have an idea.'

Also, nurture the relationships you have with editors and directors. They’re the first people who touch the music on a project and often times their temp score dictates how it’s going to be scored.

Another thing we were talking about is trusting your own inner compass or barometer. When you get into that vicious cycle of thinking about how someone else is going to experience you work, and feeling your client, producer, or director standing over your shoulder and imagining what they’re going to think or feel, you can drive yourself crazy. Your job is to please yourself and look at a scene and bring it to life in a way that enriches your experience of the story. You start from a place of taking into account what the director has in mind for the scene, with temp sometimes as an influence, but ultimately you take all of that and then rely on your instincts. It’s one of those things that you’d say about any job, trust your instincts. It’s an easy thing to say, but it’s also just as easy to lose track of.

What makes it interesting is it’s like a puzzle trying to take a little of this and a little of that, take all these ingredients, put them together, and make it work and ultimately serve the picture. You get all these notes and sometimes it’s impossible to reconcile them, and sometimes they seem contradictory. You can get so many ideas from the creative team that if you take them literally you’re just going to end up with a mess. So the trick is to be an interpreter. Your job is not just to listen to this litany of ideas that they’re throwing at you, but instead to interpret where it’s coming from. Every once in awhile you’ll run into someone who is attached to the notes they gave in a literal way, but for the most part, people aren’t. Mostly these are people who care deeply about the story they’re telling. These people are with the project so much longer than you are and they’re deeply invested in their story. So you need to figure out how to find the things that they love about it, and love it with them. It’s their child and you need to be the teacher in elementary school who knows their kid as well as they know their kid. Then they’re going to feel, ‘wow, my child is in good hands.’

I’ve heard that before how when you’re a composer you’re just coming onto the project, someone else may have had that story for years before you even came into the picture.

J&J: The thing we try to do is if we’re reading a script or seeing an early cut, even if sometimes things aren’t there yet and they’re not working the way they ultimately will, is to not judge it and not be a harsh critic of the material. The best thing you can do is look for the soft spot, look for a way in, and ideally find the thing that's special about it — the thing that drew them to the project in the first place. Then you’re working from the same objective.