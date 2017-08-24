Composer Chats: Signature Tracks' Russell Howard, David Lasman & Adam Malka Reveal the Secret to Scoring Comedy & Working With Kobe Bryant & Jay-Z

Russell Howard, David Lasman and Adam Malka have been friends since they attended elementary school together in Lower Merion Township, a suburb of Philadelphia. After graduating high school, one of their childhood friends, basketball star Kobe Bryant, decided he wanted to create a rap album and flew Russell, a longtime music producer, to L.A. to record his EP, which was signed to Sony.

David flew to L.A. when Kobe asked him to write the treatment for his first music video, starring Tyra Banks and directed by Hype Williams. Through this experience, Russell met pop icon Jay-Z who immediately loved his music. On the spot, Jay-Z purchased from Russell two tracks for his album Vol. 3: Life and Times of S. Carter, jumpstarting Russell’s music career.

David went on to work in television, ultimately becoming a co-executive producer, and Adam pursued a career in rock, producing for the Billboard chart-topping band Trapt, best known for its single Headstrong.

In 2008, David got tired of listening to music that was dated and didn’t add production value. He decided to start a music company with Russell and Adam, specializing in delivering the most current sounds to picture. During its first week in business, Signature Tracks was hired to compose original music for the CW series Hitched or Ditched. Since then, Signature Tracks has brought current sounds to more than 500 TV series, including the Below Deck franchise, The Jim Jeffries Show, Bachelor in Paradise, Planet Primetime, Vanderpump Rules, and the Southern Charm franchise. Media giants like Viacom (MTV, VH1) and A&E Networks (Lifetime, History) count on them as reliable, regular music providers for their programs. Read on below to learn more about Signature Tracks and their work.

Tell us how you got involved with scoring? Is there a particular highlight of your collaborations? How did you know you would make an ideal team?

Adam Malka: Signature Tracks started scoring shows in 2008, and was co-founded by myself, David Lasman and Russell Howard. David was producing TV shows and hated the music that he had to use as many production libraries were full of really lame music. At the time, Russell had produced 2 tracks on Jay-Z’s album, “The Life and Times of S. Carter Vol. 3,” and he was working as Babyface’s in-house composer. I had just finished a song with Seal and Russell and produced music for the band Trapt. David thought by combining forces with Russell and myself, we could bring a much more current and unique score to all content. We knew we’d make a ideal team because we each bring something different to the table. David was a producer so he knows the inside of the industry, I studied business and music, and Russell is extremely talented in his own right, as evidenced by his collaboration with Jay-Z. We have made a powerful trio and never looked back.

A recent highlight for us was when we re-scored the “Price Is Right” theme. We’re known for making shows sound more current, so when they asked us to rescore something so iconic we were honored.

Can you give a general overview of your process to scoring shows?

David Lasman: We absolutely love the creative process and serving our clients needs. Each process depends on our level of involvement. We work directly with network executives, production company heads and most often with Showrunners/Executive Producers. We will have a kick-off meeting discussing creative direction, which often involves us pitching new ideas and sounds that are very current inspirations from Top 40 artists, and we also like to explore incorporating new genres into sounds of the shows.

For example, on Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo, which is a spinoff of Below Deck, we pitched the Executive producer Nadine Rajabi on utilizing current tropical EDM sounds which were very fresh in 2015 after Kygo released a hit record. We will often curate selections of sounds organized by various genres; for reality TV we will always cover the scene openers/montage shots to uniquely brand each show thematically.

Once we have locked in on a distinct sound for each show, we will work with our creative team of over 30 composers to create original tracks for the show. This process is a lot of fun as we will often have several composers collaborating together. For one project, we might have our best guitar player work with our best pop producer on a set of tracks. Other times, we may be in our Burbank studio having our vocalists working on songs to lyrically match what’s going on in a show. On Vanderpump Rules, for example, we will have a female pop artist writing lyrics like, “we are pumped for the night” or “drink up.”

Our level of involvement is 24/7 throughout the process of the production company turning in cuts to networks. We score a lot of scenes to picture, and often as a Music Supervisor, Co-Founder Adam Malka will sit in the edit bays with producers and handpick cues for each scene of the show to perfectly match the mood and vibe — which is often it’s own supporting cast member in reality TV. Russell oversees the composers and finds the sound of the show which we use as a template for our composers. I will manage our team to make sure that our deadlines are being met and I am often the liaison with the executive producers on the show, since I speak their language.

Music really adds to the feel and flavor of the cast members enhancing the scenes. Adam curates selections of the overall show and will turn in hundreds of tracks to cover a series. As we provide wall-to-wall music for many series (about 70 full series right now), we have a lot of ground to cover – a series may use up to 700 unique tracks/cues – and we work around the clock to make sure each show has exactly what it needs to sound amazing. We enjoy this process immensely and I believe this is a key factor to so many shows we’ve been on being very successful for many successive seasons.

How do you stay inspired and constantly create new material?

Russell Howard: Signature Tracks is a creative community of talented artists inspiring one another. Our music producers are genuine artists that create living artwork with their sounds. As many of them have won Grammy’s , such as Kenneth Mackey, or have had hit record singles, such as Mark Kragen, they are often the ones leading the pack with new cutting edge sounds. Also, through many collaborations there is a constant search for fresh and current sounds. I am always staying up on the latest sounds, newest producers and the young people, because they pave the way for new sounds.

Do you have any cool projects coming up?

David: Recently Kevin Hart and Lionsgate joined forces to start a new YouTube Channel called “LOL” ( or “Laugh Out Loud” ) and we’re excited to provide the music for it. We sat in the edit bays with Kevin Hart’s producer/director Leslie Small picking out selects for the entire series. As all the owners of Signature Tracks are from Philly, we’re big fans of Kevin Hart and excited to work with him on this!

We are also excited about Southern Charm New Orleans on Bravo where we collaborated with the native New Orleans band, “Robin Barnes and the FlyBirds,” to bring an authentic sound to the series. Thanks to a recent deal we did with Omnicom, we will be expanding in the ad space by scoring and providing music for more commercials. We also recently did The Jim Jeffries Show theme song, and are very proud of that.

What is your coolest instrument or piece of gear you regularly use?

Russell: My favorite sounds come from using Ableton used as a DAW, and Serum Kontakt 5, MPC renaissance and Protools.

How do you determine whether to use a live player vs. a program for a specific sound?

Adam: When a show requires more organic instrumentation we will bring in live musicians. Sometimes we’ll bring in live musicians and sample their sounds to use them while programming beats to give more of a lush, rich sound. Russell is obsessed with constantly finding new sounds, and he has been known to sample abstract sounds from around the world and use them as drum sounds.

What can you tell us about your working defining the sound of A&E Networks and Bravo?

David: Russell started as a hip hop producer, making beats and producing for artists. When he got into composing, producers started asking for comedy cues. He started studying pizzicato and string sounds and because he had hip-hop in his blood. Then, he’d create organic hip-hop tracks and implement comedic sounds in a hip-hop fashion. It blended the 2 genres of hip-hop and comedy and created a unique, unforced sound, while not sounding cheesy. There wasn’t hip-hop comedy before we got into the industry, but people were dying for something current so we brought it to them!

What is your favorite genre to score in?

Russell: We love scoring hip-hop, drama or B-roll montage shots. B-roll montage require a lot of energy, excitement, bells and whistles so it gives me the freedom to let loose. Hip-hop/drama is influenced by current music right now and trap/festival music is great because it’s what is current now with the youth.

Can you talk about scoring for Bravo? Is there a particular favorite project or promo you guys worked on that you can point us to?

Adam: Scoring Vanderpump Rules has been great as we’ve been on it since the inception. It’s really defined the sound of a lot of the Bravo shows as many times we’re brought into new Bravo shows because of it’s success. We infuse current sounds such as trap drums into general underscore to give it a current sound. Scoring comedy while not being cheesy has been a calling card for our company and something that’s brought us a lot of success.

Signature Tracks at the ASCAP Awards, where Lead Composer Russell Howard (center) was awarded an ASCAP Award for “Most Performed Themes & Underscore” for their work on “The Bachelor”

How do directors/showrunners give you notes? Is there a lot of back-and-forth?

David: Every director and showrunner is different. Recently we scored the film Armed that Mario Van Peebles produced and directed and he was very involved with notes and bringing us into the bays to get the feel of the score needed. Bill Langworthy, the executive producer from Vanderpump Rules comes to our studio before every series to listen to the sounds that we think are most fresh and current and we discuss how to incorporate that into the sounds with what works for Bravo. Russell Howard, our Co-Founder and head composer will make a track for him from scratch for the series at the studio before every season – it has become a tradition!

What was your collaboration with Kobe Bryant like?

Russell: Collaborating with Kobe Bryant was a huge break for me as a kid. It gave me a shot in the industry when I could’ve worked with any producers in the world. I had to quickly had to learn how to make beats as I was working in the studio next to Timbaland, Swizz Beats and felt I had to compete with them. I was a young kid just trying not to get cut by the label Sony Records. It taught me endurance, how to deal with rejection, how to have the right attitude, and that work ethic was more important than talent. Ultimately, I got to produce for stars including Destiny’s Child, Beanie Siegal, Tyra Banks, Tone and Poke (Trackmasters) and finally met Jay-Z while in the studio with Kobe — and that’s how I landed the songs on his album.

Who are your other dream collaborators?

All: Ridley Scott, Oliver Stone. Musicwise, Odezsa, Keys N’ Krates, Timbaland and Jay-Z again. Dream TV shows to work on would be Ray Donavan and Narcos.

Follow Signature Tracks on facebook by clicking here, and check out their website: http://www.signaturetracks.com/