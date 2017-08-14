Comprehensive Training For Greater Success Tomorrow

There was once a time when businesses would open their doors every day, managers would direct the employees, the employees would do their jobs and then everyone simply went home until it was time to do it all over the next day. Nothing changed, the policies stayed the same and for many years this systematic approach to the workday seemed to please the masses.

Then, more companies began competing in the same industries, advancements were made and executives began to realize that there was a missing link to their success- comprehensive training. Quickly there became this overwhelming understanding of how crucial fundamental training was to businesses and upon implementation of even basic guidance companies were seeing almost instantaneous benefits. Their production times were better, their service was stronger and their managers were actually leading with sound and actionable advice.

For companies such as New Penn Motor Express, increased training and safety protocols have done just that, significantly decreasing their incidents throughout the expansive company. Tom Collingsworth, Vice President of Human Resources & Safety at New Penn Motor Express says, “Safety isn’t easy- people will always take the path of least resistance. We’re still working through the process, but changing safety is changing behavior- and it’s incredibly difficult.” Now, New Penn Motor Express has implemented additional training at the onset of their employees’ careers, as well as continued training throughout. It is the continuous education that is able to effectively update their employees of new protocols, refresh their commitment to standards and revitalize their motivation for success. Tom’s industry is not unique in seeing rapid and long-term results from successful training, however. Training doesn’t only apply to industries requiring stringent safety measures; instead, it also benefits businesses across the board in a number of additional areas, such as:

Employee Retention

Companies have found that when their employees feel invested in professionally, that the retention rates tend to be more positive. Furthermore, it’s often the training of management as well, that results in success- helping them to better utilize their role of leadership and guide employees more effectively.

Performance & Productivity

With adequate training, both performance and productivity can be significantly improved. It’s a rather simple concept: could you perform your job if you were vaguely aware of how to do it? In-depth training in the initial stages of one’s employment, coupled with ongoing education through seminars, classes and meetings, will give employees the proper foundation to perform and produce with greater results over poorly trained employees every time.

Service Standards

For companies that deal with customers on a daily basis, service standards cannot be overlooked. Many times, consumers choose to do business with companies that are known for friendly, helpful service throughout their transactions and beyond. When training is not a priority, it is usually the customers that feel it first, followed by the companies when numbers indicate a significant loss in business.