Computer Programming: 5 Reasons Why Haskell Isn't a More Popular Language

Why is Haskell considered such a nice and great language, yet is not being used?

Answer by David Jeske, lifelong coder, on Quora:

Why is Haskell considered such a nice and great language, yet is not being used? The reason is quite obvious. The facilities and elegance of Haskell are very different from the needs of most mainstream programming. Haskell just isn’t the right tool for these jobs.

One of the most common patterns in popular programming is runtime polymorphism. As in, the ability to have a set of heterogeneous objects which can all perform a common action (like a set of shapes that all know how to “draw”). You will find it in everything from kernels, to libraries, to class libraries, to GUI kits, to everyday software. Haskell98 doesn’t directly support runtime polymorphism. You have to use an extension called Existential-Quantification to get it. In my opinion, this concept is much more complicated to understand in Haskell than it is to understand as other forms such as Interfaces or Protocols or virtual methods, or even C-structure jump tables. Also, the fact that this extremely common programming pattern is not present in the base language tells you how far Haskell’s design is from mainstream programming needs. Haskell (like C++) is mostly a whole program compiler. A substantial majority of the software we build is based around binary backward compatible runtime linking (aka late-binding, aka shared libraries) - that is, the ability to ship a binary library to someone, let them build on it, and later ship an upgraded version of that binary library their application will use without breaking their application. Haskell does not support building Haskell shared libraries on all platforms, and it does not have a backward compatibility story for upgrading Haskell libraries without breaking code dependent on those shared libraries. Curiously, this is also the reason C++ is not used for systems APIs. Static languages which do have stable ABIs for late-binding are C, Objective-C, Swift, C#, and Java (though Java’s runtime is almost fully dynamic). CLR (and thus C#, F#, VB, et al) is one of the only (or possibly the only) runtime with late binding for parametrically instantiated value types. All dynamic-languages support backward compatible modules as they bind everything at execution time. Haskell makes lazy immutable functional programming really cool and elegant, but the majority of software is written to interface with users or mutate data, and these are worlds dominated by side-effects, not immutable functional programming. Functional immutable versions of “standard” data-structures like lists, hashes, and maps are an order of magnitude slower than mutable imperative versions of those data-structures. Data-structures with cycles (of which there are many) can’t be expressed in an immutable/functional way at all. That includes efficient hashtables, doubly linked lists, skiplists, and countless other efficient and important data-structures. (Haskell does provide several forms of mutability, but they are more complicated to understand than in mainstream programming languages, which embrace mutability as a core trait.) Haskell (like most functional programming) is built around Algebraic Datatypes (ADTs, or tuples). ADTs don’t usually name individual data payload elements. Each pattern-match de-structuring is free to create its own names for these elements, and you will very frequently see Haskell examples and code which use one or two character binding names when de-structuring ADTs. Mainstream programming has decided that datatypes are more clear when field names are always used (aka structs and classes) and that the extra keystrokes of longer variable names are worth the improved clarity. Haskell does not prevent you from using field names, but in many large projects it might be considered a problem that Haskell allows you to work with ADTs without field names, since they make foreign code less clear. For a more detailed look at this issue, see Lisp's Mysterious Tuple Problem.