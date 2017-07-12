Donald Trump Jr. just can’t stop getting in his dad’s way.

In Conan O’Brien’s latest set of hilarious spoof telephone calls, Trump Jr. interrupts a conversation between his father and Russian President Vladimir Putin, then reveals that he’s decided to become even more transparent over allegations that he colluded with Russia during the 2016 election campaign.

“So I gave The New York Times all of my texts, I gave CNN my Snapchat login, and I opened a joint checking account with Joe Scarborough,” Trump Jr. tells his father.