Conan Makes Dog Audiobook Service Look As Silly As It Sounds

Amazon’s new audiobook service for dogs ― it’s real, we swear ― is ripe for satire.
And who better to mark this spoofing territory than Conan O’Brien?
On his show Tuesday, the host unleashed footage of dogs trying out the “service.” While we enjoyed the crazy voice inflections in A Tale of Two Cities and altered outcome in Marley & Me, the hound enjoying Fifty Shades of Grey really did it for us.
“You’ve been a bad, bad dog,” the audiobook narrator says.
Ohhh yeahhhh.
Watch the full clip above.
