Team Coco Obama and Trump engaged in a phony but funny phone call.

What would it be like if Barack Obama received unsolicited calls from Donald Trump on a regular basis?

The staff at “Conan” imagined the kind of things the president-elect might call the current commander in chief about in a series of hilarious spoof telephone calls.

On Monday night, the bit touched on Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes, in which the actress called out Trump for mocking a disabled reporter. In response, the president-elect tweeted that Streep was “over-rated.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Inspired by Trump’s unhinged id, the writers at “Conan” whipped up a batch of fake phone calls that are equal parts funny and frightening.