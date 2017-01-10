POLITICS

Fake Trump Says Meryl Streep Is ‘No Tara Reid’ In Conan’s Spoof Phone Calls

The hilarious bit covered the Golden Globes, Hollywood and North Korea Monday night.

01/10/2017 12:35 pm ET
Elyse Wanshel Associate Editor, Trends, The Huffington Post
Obama and Trump engaged in a phony but funny phone call.

What would it be like if Barack Obama received unsolicited calls from Donald Trump on a regular basis?

The staff at “Conan” imagined the kind of things the president-elect might call the current commander in chief about in a series of hilarious spoof telephone calls.

On Monday night, the bit touched on Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes, in which the actress called out Trump for mocking a disabled reporter. In response, the president-elect tweeted that Streep was “over-rated.”

Inspired by Trump’s unhinged id, the writers at “Conan” whipped up a batch of fake phone calls that are equal parts funny and frightening.

