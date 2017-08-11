Conan Tries To Ease Our Nuclear Fears With A Soothing Lullaby

Well, it’s that time again! Time to meditate, sip tea, or do whatever it takes to stop thinking about our former-reality-star president controlling the nuclear arsenal!
On Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Americans that they should sleep well despite escalating rhetoric between the United States and North Korea.
Easier said than done. But Conan thinks he has just the fix: a sweet, soothing lullaby.
