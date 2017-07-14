COMEDY
Conan's Casting Choices For A Russian Collusion TV Movie Are Inspired

His pick for the role of Donald Trump Jr. is spot-on.

On Thursday, Conan O’Brien envisioned what a made-for-TV movie about the Russian collusion scandal might look like.

And if we may say so, the comedian has a future as a casting director if the whole talk-show thing doesn’t work out.

Just check out some of O’Brien’s brilliant choices: imprisoned Dance Mom Abby Lee Miller as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Leah Remini as Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and a punching dummy as Donald Trump Jr.

We see a ratings winner.

Check out the rest above.

