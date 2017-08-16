Condemning All Forms of Evil

If politics is the art of the possible, if it is the art of the attainable, if it is the art of the next best, if compromise is at the center of political success and public stability, if the center is where prudence and practicality meet –– if the center is the centerpiece of good government, extremism is where the machinery collapses and sparks fly; where the fire starts and violence begins; where slogans supplant thoughts; where ideology supersedes ideas; where the causes may differ, but the consequences are the same.

We do not, however, condemn extremism with equanimity.

We denounce racism and anti-Semitism as evil, as we should; as we must. But we, and by we I mean society in general, from those who write and report about culture to those who seek to change the culture by writing (or rewriting) the official history of the culture, in these things we treat the causes of the worst consequences extremely differently.

We treat victims differently, which means we value lives differently.

For example: We decry race murder almost as loudly as the final cries of its victims, of those men and women who are the prey of night riders and raiders of the night; Klansmen and Nazis, lynch mobs and street mobs alike.

We are quick to march against the forces of hatred and deceit, which is a good thing, because our speed stands in contrast to our former slowness and silence; a contrast in character, where many would shake their heads, in disgust, but few would shake themselves from their moral sleep and martial slumber to do anything meaningful to stop the killing of blacks and Jews.

If we are fast against fascism, we remain quiet about the isms of the Left.

Its victims far outnumber the crimes of even the worst crimes in history.

And yet, too many of us mute our anger (if we even know we should be angry) when motive “trumps” murder; when tens of millions of innocents pay the price for progress; when famine is the cost for collective farming; when mass murder is the only way to achieve heaven on earth, because there is no Father who art in heaven, hallowed be His name.

Instead, we have the Dear Leader, the Dear Father, the Chairman and the Commander.

We also have the dead, whose names we will never know, whose pictures we will never see, whose graves we will never find.