Condemning the evils of Charlottesville

Senior Advocates for Justice

Hightstown, NJ

Senior Advocates for Justice Condemn Evils of Charlottesville

August 17, 2017

The outbreak of deadly violence in Charlottesville, VA, on August 12 resulted from a public rally of white supremacists whose leadership included people with neo-Nazi sympathies. Some of these leaders also claimed to be wearing the mantle of President Donald Trump, a claim that he has not denied. Indeed, the White House staff includes members of the so-called alt-Right, which is known to advocate white supremacy and anti-Semitism, and to entertain neo-Nazi sympathy.

It is imperative for American citizens to speak out against tendencies in American life toward racism, anti-Semitism, and Fascism. We Senior Advocates for Justice declare our unequivocal opposition to these evils. They have no acceptable place in America. Although we acknowledge their right of free speech, we at the same time deplore and reject their ideology and their tendency toward violent actions.

In Charlottesville a young man with known Nazi sympathies turned his car into a weapon, drove into a crowd of peaceful protesters against white supremacy, killing one person and injuring at least 19. Such domestic terrorism is likely to recur unless Americans repudiate the ideology that lay behind it.

Tom F. Driver, Chairperson, Senior Advocates for Justice, Hightstown, NJ