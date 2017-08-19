Condemning Unambiguous Racism and the Need to be Part of the Solution

The scenes in Charlottesville, Virginia, this Saturday seemed more reminiscent of 1963 Birmingham than what anybody would have imagined America would look like in 2017. For months now, the rise of the so called “alt-right” has been well-documented. Although virtually everybody understood white supremacy and extremism as the heart of the movement, its impact may be more dangerous than previously believed.

In the aftermath of the horrors in Charlottesville, President Trump stated, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides.” Although questions remain involving the antifa, the issue is irregardless of these counter-protesters. A collection of pure racists, anti-Semites, and bigots believe they have found refuge on the right, and they view the sitting President of the United States as their leader. Trump had the opportunity to substantially and publicly rebuke these people and make it clear they are not welcome to find comfort among his supporters. He only fanned the flames.

For years, Republicans, including Trump, have been quick to criticize President Obama for failing to call out “radical Islamic terrorism” in response to terror attacks domestically and across the globe. Trump’s statements on this situation seem to be eerily similar in their vagueness as Obama’s comments had been throughout his Presidency. Given an opportunity to condemn a group that undoubtedly deserves condemning, he circumvented criticizing those who were undoubtedly to blame. As James Baldwin says, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Trump’s status could have very quickly silenced the extremists and racists, but no substantial attempt was made.

Too many Republicans have dismissed serious problems for years and have routinely placed blame elsewhere, rather than looking at structural issues. We have all heard that mainstream Muslims need to condemn acts of terror carried out by others who claim the Muslim faith halfway across the world. When police brutality is brought up, Republicans tend to dismiss it and in exchange point to black-on-black violence, ignoring police brutality. Rather than speak about legitimate issues, blame is simply deflected.

Now that a domestic terror attack was carried out by evil, vile racists masquerading as those on the right, isn’t it time for all those who lean on the political right to take similar actions of condemnation? Shouldn’t conservatives look in the mirror and try to determine why these people might believe they can find a home within our party?

The violence in Charlottesville still makes me sick. To think that a group of people can still exercise such explicit hatred must not be taken lightly. That white supremacists and neo-Nazis believe they can find shelter under the same political umbrella as myself is terrifying. Conservative beliefs can never be interpreted as sympathetic toward white supremacy.

Many on the right have routinely demonstrated animosity towards issues involving race or possible oppression. With issues like criminal justice, poverty, and others that tend to be especially burdensome to people of color, conservative political rhetoric too often dismisses criticism of various institutions across this country.

Three sitting Republican Senators have provided tremendous moral examples of how issues related to race can be addressed effectively, and with sympathy to those who may suffer because of institutionalized racism.

When Senator Marco Rubio was a candidate for President he made waves by saying, "It is a fact that in the African-American community around this country there has been, for a number of years now, a growing resentment toward the way law enforcement and the criminal justice system interacts with the community. It is particularly endemic among young African-American males — that in some communities in this country have a much higher chance of interacting with criminal justice than higher education. We do need to face this. It is a serious problem in this country.” His rhetoric did not go without hate from the right. An October 3, 2015 Breitbart headline read, “Marco Rubio Lends Support to Anti-Cop Rhetoric, Black Lives Matter Seeks Meeting.”

In a speech on the Senate floor, black Senator Tim Scott outlined how the Capitol Hill police heavily questioned him despite the fact he was wearing the lapel pin that is only distributed to members of Congress. Evidently this was not his first run in on Capitol Hill. He added that he did receive a call apologizing for the behavior, and it was the third call of this type he has received since serving in Congress. "I have ... felt the pressure applied by the scales of justice when they are slanted. I have felt the anger, the frustration, the sadness and the humiliation that comes with feeling like you're being targeted for nothing more than being just yourself."

During a Republican Presidential debate, Senator Rand Paul broke with party ranks when he said, “Drug use is about equal between white and black, but our prisons — three out of four people in prison are black or brown. I think something has to change. I think it's a big thing that our party needs to be part of.” In 2013, Paul cited an ACLU study about discrepancies in the criminal justice system on the Senate floor and compared it to segregation and Jim Crow laws. This speech was called the “Politically bravest thing” by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. Especially at a time where our political system has become increasingly polarized, we need this kind of moral courage and leadership.