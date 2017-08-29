Confederate Statues are a Distraction

As President of Reaching America I travel around our great nation quite a bit. One of my favorite things to do when I visit a city is to go for a nice run. There really is no better way to familiarize yourself with a new area than running through its parks and down its streets.

I’ll often take the time to stop and read the historical plaques and take a look at the statues.

For the last several weeks our newsfeeds and televisions have been inundated with images of activists all dressed in black tearing down or defacing confederate statues in the name of tolerance.

Despite being a blatant destruction of public property, many in the mainstream media are cheering on this behavior.

There are real problems in the black community, issues Reaching America is tackling in a real and authentic way every single day.

But it seems that every time we begin to make progress on race relations in this country, yet another distraction appears out of nowhere to make sure we stay divided. Statues of Robert E. Lee are being taken down around the country and I can certainly understand why people are upset and offended by what he stood for and represented. However also last week a bust of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood was set on fire and defaced.

Our history writes, Lincoln freed the slaves; do we take his statues down too?

Every time I see one of these statues pulled down I can’t help but think to myself, when did a statue ever shoot someone? When did a statue ever stop black children from getting a quality education? When did a statue ever cause a young black man to start selling drugs, or a young black woman to have a baby at age 14? Does the statue prevent young black males from pulling up their pants?

Here are a few things that harm African Americans more than statues:

Energy Poverty - Energy poverty occurs when households are unable to afford their basic electric and heating needs because of high energy prices. High energy prices are destructive for all segments of the population, but for the black community the impact is even worse. Many black Americans are already at a disadvantaged economic position, with median incomes 33 percent lower than the national average as recently as 2013. But policies that increase energy poverty are promoted year after year by environmentalists on the left.

Stigmatizing Mental Health - 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime, and African Americans are no exception. In fact, according to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 20 percent more likely to experience serious mental health problems than the general population. Despite being approximately 13 percent of the total U.S. population, African Americans make up a eye-popping 40 percent of those experiencing homelessness. And the homeless population is even more likely to develop mental illness.

My father took his own life after suffering from mental illness for decades. In the years since, his suicide has impacted my life and the lives of my sisters and other family members in different ways. It’s something we all struggle to comprehend, but in recent years I’ve learned that keeping silent about it is more harmful than speaking out and letting others know they aren’t alone.

The Criminal Justice System - Today black men and women are put in prison at a significantly higher rate than their counterparts of other races. There are good bipartisan reform efforts out there, but I don’t see any of these protesters out there lending their support. Newsflash, young black men are still being shot by police in disproportionate numbers. Just because it’s not in the headlines anymore doesn’t mean the issue has gone away.

Occupational Licensing - Occupational Licensing has been among the fastest growing labor market institutions in the United States since World War II. The evidence from the economics literature suggests that licensing has had an important influence on wage determination, benefits, employment, and prices in ways that impose net costs on society with little improvement to service quality, health, and safety. Many states have laws and regulations in place that prevent low-income entrepreneurs from starting their own businesses. In some places it takes more hours of training to be a hair braider than it does to be an EMT. Where does that leave African Americans who want to share their skills with the world?

Lack of educational opportunity - The state of education in many minority and low-income areas is still abysmal. This systemic economic and racial isolation looms as a huge obstacle for efforts to make a quality education available to all American students.Too often whether or not someone ends up impoverished and in prison depends more on their ZIP Code than on their God given talents and abilities. When states have tried to open up opportunities for these kids it has been liberal-lead unions and special interest groups blocking them at every turn.

These issues—and many more—harm black families more than any statue ever could.

If seeing it spelled out like this doesn’t fill you with the same righteous anger I have, then I don’t know what to tell you.

I’m sick and tired of the media and people hidden by hoods—whether they be white ones or black ones—telling me what I must believe, or what I should be offended by and you should be too.