Confession: What if I don't want kids, marriage, or the white picket fence?

I have never been the quintessential girl.

I write this blog post (read: journal entry) because I think there are more like me out there (maybe you?)

Let’s start with this: I don’t think there is anything wrong with marriage, having kids, or buying a house with a white picket fence. So you can save your arguments, I’m not coming for you.

But I’ve never aspired to be someone’s wife or someone’s mother.

Case in point: while my best friend at the age of 8 wanted to play house, flip through wedding magazines, and dress her dolls.... I wanted to read books, explore on my bike, and write nonsensical phrases in my journal (old habits die hard).

I’m not saying these things are mutually exclusive, but the traditional blueprint has never been MY blueprint.

And as I get older, it keeps coming up.

“When are you getting married?”

“Don’t you want kids while you’re still young?” (ahem, I am PLENTY young, thank you very much)

“You really should look into being a homeowner” (actually, that’s awful financial advice for the average person, do the math and you’ll see).

So to save time... let me say it loud and proud.

I may never want marriage, kids, or a house.

And no, I don’t feel like I’ll be missing out.

And no, I’m not judging you for your choices.

And no, this isn’t some Feminist stand (though I am a Feminist, and you should be too).

Instead, this is just me being true to myself and focusing full throttle on the things that light me up inside.

Like chasing the dream of being an author, ramping up to travel for a full year, and growing a business that is fuelling everything else.

So, lovely people who have kids, are married, own a house. I love you, I admire you, I’m happy for you, but goodness gracious I don’t want to be you.

At least not now, and maybe not ever.

I hope you’ll understand.

I hope you’ll stop asking.

XO