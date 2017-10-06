Confessions Of A Recovering Cellulite Cream Addict

I don’t recall exactly the very first time I tried cellulite cream, but I recall quite vividly the article I read in a women’s magazine. It involved the writer, and some of her friends, trying a series of products just out on the market that made claims to “noticeably reduce the appearance of cellulite.” I’d like to say I was young and impressionable, but in all honesty, I was old enough to know better. I’d already had my fifth child by that time and to be quite honest, I was battle-worn.

I thought the fact that I didn’t keep sodas at home or eat chips (wait, do Sun Chips count?) meant I ate healthy. Did it matter if I ate chocolate croissants with my Toffee Nut Latte if I ate my (real) breakfast first? Do calories from half-a-pan of brownies only count if someone sees you eating them?

I thought after five kids I DESERVED a break! I gained over 70 lbs. with my last two pregnancies. I was a stay-at-home Mom. Was it really that bad that I hoped and prayed I could rub cream on my butt, hips and thighs and achieve the body of my dreams? I mean, if it was published in GOOD HOUSEKEEPING or GLAMOUR it had to work, didn’t it?

I implemented my twice daily regimen with excellent precision. I would be Sublime Slim’s next poster child for success!

As it turned out my local CVS carried my “gateway” gel on their shelves. I was ecstatic that they carried both a “day” and “night” version of my dream body in a tube.

I bought one of each, eager to begin the process. Camera phones didn’t exist back then, but I’m sure if they had I would’ve snapped a “for-my-eyes-only” before picture. The directions on the package said I had to “allow 15-20 minutes for the product to dry” which meant I’d have to put it on before the kids woke up in the morning and after they went to bed at night. I was already exhausted and sleep-deprived, but I was determined to make it work!

Every day, for the next six weeks I would be diligent in my efforts. I did a pretty good job of staying on course, but at the end of the 6 weeks, when I wasn’t any further along than when I’d started, I resolved to try again.

If I could just do better, if I could just be more diligent, surely I would be successful!

When they came out with a patch you could wear, I nearly fell over myself in the store. Instead of walking around all gooey and sticky, waiting for the gel to dry, I could slap on the extended wear patches and sleep in them!!!

It was PURE GENIUS!

Not once, in all those YEARS did it ever occur to me that my approach was ALL WRONG. (Yes, I went from using it for 6 weeks, to using it for 6 months, to then being afraid not to use it at all).

It seems simple to me now, looking back at who I was then, but at the time I didn’t see anything wrong with the way I was thinking.

What I didn’t understand then about my own body, was that the changes I saw had nothing to do with the gels or the patches and everything to do with what I put in my mouth.

You couldn’t have convinced me of that though, I just knew that I desperately wanted to change my body and believed this gel was going to get me there.

When they started taking my product off the shelves (hmmm, I wonder why?) I’d go from store to store buying up what stock they had. When I could no longer find it in my area, I went online and bought it from “wholesale beauty suppliers”. I rationed it when my supplies ran low. I dropped down to using it once a day, but I would never give it up.

That all changed when I began training.

Somewhere during that ALMOST 7 YEAR period, my resolve began to waiver.

I still refused to believe that it didn’t work; after all, didn’t my skin look smoother?

The truth is obvious—it didn’t.

So I put those gels and patches and creams in the back of my linen closet and set out to change my lifestyle and:

Hired someone to help me with my Nutrition and obtained my own Nutrition Certification, so that I learned how to eat the right way

Addressed my Nutritional Deficiencies which improved my mood and overall feelings of wellness

Learned how the the junk and crap food in my pantry were contributing to my low energy

Decreased my intake of alcohol and high-calorie, sugary drinks and increased my water intake

Learned how to incorporate healthy eating into my lifestyle on my terms

Developed strategies to help me learn healthy habits and behaviors

Hired a trainer and learned how to lift weights

It scared me. Even though those products did nothing for me, even though I knew deep down that I was looking for the easy way out, trying something new was scary.

What if it was too hard?

What if I couldn’t do it?

What if I FAILED?

If I could spend almost SEVEN years trying to get magic from a tube, imagine what I could accomplish actually putting in the work!

It did take time. I didn’t see results over night, but I finally, FINALLY saw my body change.

I finally got the body I’d always wanted.

MY BODY!

It’s not perfect; I’ve got silvery stretch marks, stretched-out-from-big-babies skin, and (when I don’t eat clean or keep up on my water) some dimply stuff on my butt that rivals the big ball at Epcot. LOL.

I’m encouraged though…