Confident and Insecure

A few weeks ago, I had a really hectic week. First flying to NYC for an unexpected meeting, then straight to LA for a work event and from there, directly to New Orleans for the 50th birthday celebration of a very close friend.

I was pretty bummed to have to meet most of the couples, including my husband, in New Orleans as the birthday trip had been planned months in advance and all of our Miami Beach-based friends were going to be on the same plane; and now the party was going to start without me. However, work is work and plan b was fine – aside from having to pack for three different cities in one bag.

Not surprisingly, New Orleans ended up being a lot of fun. The second day happened to be a Friday, which is evidently the perfect day for a long, boozy lunch at Galatoire’s - so we did just that! After an afternoon nap, we took up where we left off. At one point during the night, a friend of a friend who was on our trip took me aside and said she had to ask me a question. Mind you – this was about midnight, so I was unsure what she wanted to discuss (initially I thought she was going to ask me to go with her to the ladies’ room). “You always seem so confident and put together,” she said. “You have this great business and big life.” I started to puff up a bit, but then she said, “And yet at the same time, sometimes you seem so unsure of yourself. Which are you?” It seemed kind of a strange thing to ask and I was not sure of the answer, or even if I had quite understood what she was getting at. She is Swedish, so maybe something was lost in translation?

The next day some of the women broke off from the group for a little shopping and some more (yes, more) cocktails, and I asked my friend if I had understood her correctly. “Yes,” she said. “You always seem so together, especially with your work and your online show and I am impressed and even want to learn from you. But then sometimes, over small things, you lose that confidence - like the other day asking if the jeans (distressed in all the right places) you were thinking of buying were flattering, or made you look fat (my standard worry) or were too young for you.” My answer at the time was, “Aren’t most people like that? A mixture of confidence and insecurity. Why can’t the two go hand in hand?” Yet for some reason, I found the conversation unsettling.

This past Sunday there was a front-page profile in the New York Times Sunday Business section on the former head of Sony Pictures, Amy Pascal. She spent 18 years at Sony Pictures, with the last 11 of them as the studio chief, which as the New York Times pointed out “made her one of the most powerful people in Hollywood”. In 2014 she was part of a large scale, e-mail hack where her private emails (among many other peoples’) were stolen and made public. It was incredibly embarrassing to her as there were things that were said that were not meant for others to see. The following year, for other reasons, she was let go. In the article she talks candidly about what it was like to have been in the position of studio chief and how much of her identity was wrapped up in her job. And then what it was like to have that taken away from her. “That job was my identity,” she said in the piece.

Since then, she has become an extremely successful producer and created a career that she is very proud of including producing Spider Man 3 which is in theaters now and proving to be a big hit.

There is a lot to learn from Amy and I’m inspired by what she has accomplished since going out on her own. It reminds me, on the smaller scale of my life, never to allow yourself to be completely defined by your work, to learn from your mistakes and most importantly to keep moving forward.