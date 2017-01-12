POLITICS

Read Live Updates From The Confirmation Hearings Of Several Trump Cabinet Picks

Up today: Mike Pompeo, Ben Carson and James Mattis.

01/12/2017
More of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks are set to face questioning on Thursday in hearings on Capitol Hill.

Confirmation hearings are scheduled for Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.), Trump’s pick to lead the CIA; former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, whom Trump has chosen for secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development; and retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, the president-elect’s pick for secretary of defense.

Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly and former Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao faced questioning earlier this week.

Read the latest updates below:

