Read Live Updates From The Confirmation Hearings Of Several Trump Cabinet Picks

More of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks are set to face questioning on Thursday in hearings on Capitol Hill.
Confirmation hearings are scheduled for Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.), Trump’s pick to lead the CIA; former neurosurgeon Ben Carson, whom Trump has chosen for secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development; and retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, the president-elect’s pick for secretary of defense.
Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly and former Secretary of Labor Elaine Chao faced questioning earlier this week.
Read the latest updates below:
Want the top political stories every week? Subscribe to our HuffPost Politics newsletter.
More:Donald Trump
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more