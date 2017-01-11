POLITICS

Read Live Updates From The Confirmation Hearings Of Several Trump Picks

Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson and Elaine Chao face questioning.

01/11/2017 09:00 am ET | Updated 1 hour ago
Paige Lavender Senior Politics Editor, The Huffington Post

Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks face confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Jeff Sessions, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, entered day two of his hearing. You can watch the hearing here.

Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, and his choice for transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, began their confirmation hearings.

Trump held his first press conference in six months at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Read live updates on the hearings below:

