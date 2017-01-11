Read Live Updates From The Confirmation Hearings Of Several Trump Picks

Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks face confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill Wednesday.
Jeff Sessions, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, entered day two of his hearing. You can watch the hearing here.
Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, and his choice for transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, began their confirmation hearings.
Trump held his first press conference in six months at 11 a.m. Eastern time.
Read live updates on the hearings below:
Want the top political stories every week? Subscribe to our HuffPost Politics newsletter.
More:Donald Trump
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more