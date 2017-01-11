Read Live Updates From The Confirmation Hearings Of Several Trump Picks

Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks face confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Jeff Sessions, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, will enter day two of his hearing. Trump’s pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, and his choice for transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, will begin their confirmation hearings.

Trump is scheduled to hold his first press conference in six months at 11 a.m.

Read live updates on the hearings below: