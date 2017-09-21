Confronting the 'Bad' Through Patriotic Self-Interest

As group photos were taken with the leaders of the 21st Century as the world convened in New York for the United Nations General Assembly conference, I have never seen such uncomfortable postures in a time that was supposed to define hope and unity.

Years ago, the leaders of the world had much more in common with each other more often they had with some of their own members of society. There was a greater ability to connect and relate due to the socio-economic privilege these leaders had. However, for some reason the 21st Century has busted up relations through whistleblowing of social media and journalism that spreads through all homes in all parts of the world. The network of leadership that once seemed so grand and prestigious and seamless was uncovered throughout the 21st Century. Exposed and upheld by their people to be ‘as honest and transparent as possible’ has slowly disintegrated leaders from each other to save face when societies discovered its façade. Instead of accountability leaders hid from reality and formed disjoined cliques within the multinational body.

Slipping from our grasps is a world of multinational governance that is incompetent to adopt collectively to the demands of the twenty first century, and we find ourselves entering instead a disintegrated set of leaders who as a solution to this challenge have pursued independent policies with smaller leadership groups. The United Nations along with global multinational organizations have now cancerous cliques within them who feed on a small collective pact - not truly a global vision and understanding.

Splintering and fragmented.

The President of the United States, whether one agrees with him or not, in his address to the United Nations reflected the direction the world is headed, he expressed a world that could not cope with the 21st Century, that could not cope with immigration, unemployment, democratic desires, digitalization and global accountability, his speech reflected a world where patriotic self-interest dictates who is good and who is bad and to actively work to rid the world of each of our ‘bad’s’ as we interpret it in that moment.

The trouble with that is the world is a complex place and people are complicated ever-changing their beliefs and revising their understandings.

In the spur of the moment without long enough digestion, a ‘bad’ could truly be just an insecurity –not a true national security threat.

An example that lives today is the current GCC-rift with Qatar, where neighbors primarily Saudi Arabia and smaller surrounding states perceive that Qatar is ‘bad’ in its foreign policy and needs to be tamed, as it is different than its neighbors. Many have argued that the blockade put on Qatar as well as the multiple media abuses and soft coup attempts to Qatar is for the reason that Qatar is a state sponsor of Terrorism, when the reality is far from that.

The United States’ largest military base in the region is located in Qatar which hosts over 11,000 US military personnel. Qatar has provided great support the US administrations through its transitions is often rocky in the onset as one can see with Trump, with Bush, and from transition to Democrat to Republican support. The main line is that Qatar’s support has been constant. Whether that be through its granting of space to the Americans for military operations, sharing the Western perspective on Al Jazeera media, whether that be voices of Israel and the Jewish Community, American patriots, whistle blowing activists, and controversial figures who have something to say –Qatar has offered a platform that from the United States to the Eastern World tunes into.

For the United States, Qatar is a reflection of an ally who supports the United States but at the same time pursues its own sovereignty. It is true through times the US has momentarily questioned Qatar as it has to almost all Middle East countries, however the questionability has never deemed a country as ‘bad’ and to act on it, as our President’s UN address had reflected; a world that is governed by self-patriotic interest that seeks to starve those who are ‘bad’ out of power.

If ‘bad’ is defined by patriotic-self interest or a small pact’s — than the world we are entering is a dangerous one, one that does not face accountability and reality that the twenty first century has brought to our eyes, rather it seeks to destroy it.

A successful country navigating through the 21st Century should not seek to destroy all ’bad’ they perceive at the moment, rather use these challenges as a time to develop their own systems and institutions —that many sorely lack — to fortify their countries in the greatest defense.

This is how challenges should be met in the 21st century, through self-development. The insecurities that countries may greet us with as we navigate the new era will only be solved by internal development.