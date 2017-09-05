Congratulations to Future Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Congratulations to Richard Grenell, who will be nominated to Ambassador to Germany under President Trump. Grenell is an incredibly well-qualified candidate for the position, having served as U.S. Spokesman at the United Nations from 2001-2008. He also briefly served as Presidential Candidate Mitt Romney’s National Security and Foreign Affairs Spokesman.

But there is one other fact about Grenell that really stands out: he is openly gay.

Now, normally I would not even think that is worth mentioning, but considering that four years ago social conservatives forced Grenell to resign as a national security spokesman for Mitt Romney, this shows just how far the Republican Party has come in just four years.

I became a Republican because of Ronald Reagan who spoke about the “Evil Empire,” lower taxes, less regulation, and allowing businesses to thrive. I felt he was an incredible breath of fresh air and a terrific spokesman for everything I always admired about America.

But the social conservative part of the Republican platform has never appealed to me. I suppose you could say I lean somewhat Libertarian, but I just do not care what consenting adults do in the privacy of their own home. Gay marriage is now legal and we have seen the Republican Party elect a president who was for legalized gay marriage, allow an openly gay speaker to address the Republican National Convention, and now will oversee the appointment of an openly gay man as Ambassador to Germany.