Congratulations to the New Director of Centers for Disease Control Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald

On behalf of the Association for Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses ( AWHONN ), the national organization that represents over 350,000 nurses who are clinically active in hospitals, perinatal facilities, and health centers, I want to take a moment to offer Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald my sincere congratulations on her appointment as the new Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Her impressive clinical background as an obstetrician/gynecologist, along with her extensive advocacy in public health and policy will undoubtedly continue to positively influence and improve healthcare outcomes for women and infants in the years to come. We sincerely look forward to our continued alignment as we partner to combat Zika virus, the opioid epidemic, sexually transmitted diseases, obesity, domestic violence, child abuse, and postpartum hemorrhage and eclampsia associated morbidity and mortality. We are symbiotic in all initiatives that lead to higher quality care and improved outcome from women and neonates.