Congratulations to the Winners of the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest!

We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest! These talented nature photographers traveled far and wide to capture intimate portraits of the world’s most captivating wild animals in their natural habitats.
This year we received more than 3,000 submissions, and the results are truly impressive. With so many amazing entries, our team of expert photography judges had a difficult time choosing their favorites!
Thanks to everyone who voted in the People’s Choice Awards—we know it was tough to choose just one photo per day! Your votes helped make the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest a huge success!
Enjoy browsing through the winners below, and then take a few minutes to peruse the entire portfolio of remarkable entries. Snapped in exotic destinations all around the world, these stunning wildlife photos are sure to stoke your awe and inspire you to start planning your next nature adventure!
Experts’ Choice Grand Prize Winner
Beauty and the Wildebeest — Kim Griffin
Species: Lion and Wildebeest — Location: Mara River, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Overall Impression
Spring Cub Antics — Peter Derrington
Species: Coastal Brown Bear — Location: Lake Clark NP, Alaska, United States
Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Originality
Fade to Black — Curt Howell
Species: Southern White Rhino — Location: Madikwe, South Africa
- Check out Curt ’s photography website: www.howellnaturephotography.com
- Follow Curt on Instagram: @howellnaturephotography
Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Superior Composition
Encircled — Jason Sintek
Species: Big Eye Jacks (Trevally) — Location: Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park , Mexico
- Check out Jason’s photography website: jasonsintek.com
- Follow Jason on Instagram: @jasonsintek
Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Artistic Excellence
I Would Walk 100 Miles... — Kathleen Ricker
Species: African Elephant — Location: Amboseli , Kenya
- Check out Kathleen’s photography website: www.loveandadventurephoto.com
- Follow Kathleen on Instagram: @loveandadventurephoto
Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Technical Distinction
Orca Rising — Richard Davidson
Species: Orca — Location: Sea of Cortez, Baja, Mexico, Mexico
- Check out Richard’s photography website: www.RichardSDavidson.Photoshelter.com
People’s Choice Grand Prize Winner
Close-Up of Elephant's Feet — Dave Taube
Species: Elephant — Location: Madikwe Game Reserve, South Africa
People’s Choice Honorable Mention
Peek-a-Boo — Michelle Schreder
Species: Long-eared Owl — Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
People’s Choice Honorable Mention
Powerful Polar Bear — Lisa LaBau
Species: Polar Bear — Location: Churchill, Canada
People’s Choice Honorable Mention
Lion King — June Lew
Species: Lion — Location: Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
CONVERSATIONS