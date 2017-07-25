Congratulations to the Winners of the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest!

We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest! These talented nature photographers traveled far and wide to capture intimate portraits of the world’s most captivating wild animals in their natural habitats.

This year we received more than 3,000 submissions, and the results are truly impressive. With so many amazing entries, our team of expert photography judges had a difficult time choosing their favorites!

Thanks to everyone who voted in the People’s Choice Awards—we know it was tough to choose just one photo per day! Your votes helped make the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest a huge success!

Enjoy browsing through the winners below, and then take a few minutes to peruse the entire portfolio of remarkable entries. Snapped in exotic destinations all around the world, these stunning wildlife photos are sure to stoke your awe and inspire you to start planning your next nature adventure!

Experts’ Choice Grand Prize Winner

Beauty and the Wildebeest — Kim Griffin

Kim Griffin Beauty and the Wildebeest

Species: Lion and Wildebeest — Location: Mara River, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Overall Impression

Spring Cub Antics — Peter Derrington

Peter Derrington Spring Cub Antics

Species: Coastal Brown Bear — Location: Lake Clark NP, Alaska, United States

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Originality

Fade to Black — Curt Howell

Curt Howell Fade to Black

Species: Southern White Rhino — Location: Madikwe, South Africa

Check out Curt ’s photography website: www.howellnaturephotography.com

Follow Curt on Instagram: @howellnaturephotography

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Superior Composition

Encircled — Jason Sintek

Jason Sintek Encircled

Species: Big Eye Jacks (Trevally) — Location: Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park , Mexico

Check out Jason’s photography website: jasonsintek.com

Follow Jason on Instagram: @jasonsintek

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Artistic Excellence

I Would Walk 100 Miles... — Kathleen Ricker

Kathleen Ricker I Would Walk 100 Miles...

Species: African Elephant — Location: Amboseli , Kenya

Check out Kathleen’s photography website: www.loveandadventurephoto.com

Follow Kathleen on Instagram: @loveandadventurephoto

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Technical Distinction

Orca Rising — Richard Davidson

Richard Davidson Orca Rising

Species: Orca — Location: Sea of Cortez, Baja, Mexico, Mexico

Check out Richard’s photography website: www.RichardSDavidson.Photoshelter.com

People’s Choice Grand Prize Winner

Close-Up of Elephant's Feet — Dave Taube

Dave Taube Close-Up of Elephant's Feet

Species: Elephant — Location: Madikwe Game Reserve, South Africa

People’s Choice Honorable Mention

Peek-a-Boo — Michelle Schreder

Michelle Schreder Peek-a-Boo

Species: Long-eared Owl — Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

People’s Choice Honorable Mention

Powerful Polar Bear — Lisa LaBau

Lisa LaBau Powerful Polar Bear

Species: Polar Bear — Location: Churchill, Canada

People’s Choice Honorable Mention

Lion King — June Lew

June Lew Lion King