Natural Habitat Adventures, Contributor The World's Premier Nature & Wildlife Travel Company

Congratulations to the Winners of the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest!

07/25/2017 01:15 pm ET

We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest! These talented nature photographers traveled far and wide to capture intimate portraits of the world’s most captivating wild animals in their natural habitats.

This year we received more than 3,000 submissions, and the results are truly impressive. With so many amazing entries, our team of expert photography judges had a difficult time choosing their favorites!

Thanks to everyone who voted in the People’s Choice Awards—we know it was tough to choose just one photo per day! Your votes helped make the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest a huge success!

Enjoy browsing through the winners below, and then take a few minutes to peruse the entire portfolio of remarkable entries. Snapped in exotic destinations all around the world, these stunning wildlife photos are sure to stoke your awe and inspire you to start planning your next nature adventure!

Experts’ Choice Grand Prize Winner

Beauty and the Wildebeest — Kim Griffin

Kim Griffin
Beauty and the Wildebeest

Species: Lion and Wildebeest — Location: Mara River, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Overall Impression

Spring Cub Antics — Peter Derrington

Peter Derrington
Spring Cub Antics

Species: Coastal Brown Bear — Location: Lake Clark NP, Alaska, United States

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Originality

Fade to Black — Curt Howell

Curt Howell
Fade to Black

Species: Southern White Rhino — Location: Madikwe, South Africa

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Superior Composition

Encircled — Jason Sintek

Jason Sintek
Encircled

Species: Big Eye Jacks (Trevally) — Location: Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park , Mexico

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Artistic Excellence

I Would Walk 100 Miles... — Kathleen Ricker

Kathleen Ricker
I Would Walk 100 Miles...

Species: African Elephant — Location: Amboseli , Kenya

Experts’ Choice Honorable Mention—Technical Distinction

Orca Rising — Richard Davidson

Richard Davidson
Orca Rising

Species: Orca — Location: Sea of Cortez, Baja, Mexico, Mexico

People’s Choice Grand Prize Winner

Close-Up of Elephant's Feet — Dave Taube

Dave Taube
Close-Up of Elephant's Feet

Species: Elephant — Location: Madikwe Game Reserve, South Africa

People’s Choice Honorable Mention

Peek-a-Boo — Michelle Schreder

Michelle Schreder
Peek-a-Boo

Species: Long-eared Owl — Location: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

People’s Choice Honorable Mention

Powerful Polar Bear — Lisa LaBau

Lisa LaBau
Powerful Polar Bear

Species: Polar Bear — Location: Churchill, Canada

People’s Choice Honorable Mention

Lion King — June Lew

June Lew
Lion King

Species: Lion — Location: Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Congratulations to the Winners of the 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest!

CONVERSATIONS