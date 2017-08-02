Congratulations! You’re Going to College This Fall: Now Don’t Screw It Up!

Did you know that a third of people who start college this fall won’t be back for their sophomore year? Having advised hundreds of students I know many take more than four years to finish college —thereby adding to the cost of their degrees. So, what can you do to get through Freshman Year on the right foot? There’s lots you can do to help yourself survive and succeed in transitioning to college.

Above all things, remember that you’re about to make a huge jump from how you’ve learned, socialized, and done everything from eating to getting laundry done. Suddenly you’ll be away from your parents and all of the stated and unstated controls they put on your life. You’ll also be away from all of the help they’ve provided you in the past. Most campuses have advising resources that can help with the academic, financial and psychological concerns that cause many to drop out of college. Take advantage of as many of these—and any informational and orientation sessions they offer—as possible. Most colleges help you select classes. Listen to their advice, particularly about your first term course load.

Balancing school and extracurriculars is always harder than students expect. Take a reasonable schedule your first term, I.E. no more than the average number of classes, and no more than half of those classes should be ones you think will be “hard”. So, if you plan to be a science major, don’t take high track calculus, physics, chemistry, Advanced Intro Biology, and two social science and/or liberal arts classes with lots of reading and writing. Instead, if at all possible, take one, or at most two, of the science classes, something considered easy in the social sciences or liberal arts, (with not much writing!) and maybe some athletics or dance and a course like music appreciation. Take at *most* the average number of classes you’re expected to, going a little below is perfectly OK. So long as you’re disciplined, you can catch those credits up later.

Most college freshmen are competing against a more highly selected group of people than in high-school. Even if your school was tough, you’ll still be doing, seeing, and learning things in ways you’ve never done before. Being smart about how much you take on at first can really help your performance and minimize your stress at a very stressful time.

In most cases you’ll have a new way of learning. You will rarely see teachers five times a week. Instead, you’ll be in lectures two or three times a week per class with a lot more assigned reading in between. You, therefore, will have to be disciplined about getting your own work done. Your professors won’t remind you to do your work. In large lecture classes often dominated by first year students, you’ll infrequently see quizzes. Each individual grade you get will therefore count more toward your final grade than you’re probably used to. Assignments are few and far between, instead its quizzes, tests and maybe one or two research papers.

Attend all of your lectures. They usually tell you what the professor thinks is most important. If you skip lecture you have to read everything to know your stuff. Doing all of the readings usually takes more time than going to class. If a professor repeatedly hits on subjects or authors, you can safely assume they’ll appear on the exams. You can then study (both notes and your readings), with this in mind.

If you have to pick and choose your readings, focus on the things and authors the professor has mentioned specifically in class. Don’t cram everything in the night before the exams. This may mean spending more time on work toward the beginning of the term than many of your new classmates will, but you’ll be rewarded with far higher first test scores. This will make it easier for you as the term develops and your classmates are madly trying to not only catch up but also bring their grades up from the bad scores they earned on their first tests.

Don’t take on too many extracurricular activities. Two or three is probably plenty since more will wipe out your study and sleep time. Remember that any extracurricular activity you take on you can (and should!) drop if you feel too busy. So, don’t take on an extracurricular where people are dependent on you for necessary health, research, or work assistance. Take on high responsibility roles once you’re more settled in if you want to do those kinds of things. If you are on student employment, make sure to build in enough time for your job along with everything else you’re doing.

Use mealtimes to socialize. The student center or dining hall is an incredible opportunity to get to know people. Avoid going out more than a couple of nights a week. If you limit yourself this way, some people will call you lame or boring, but its most often those people who are in academic trouble by the end of first term. Some will end up dealing with far bigger problems like drugs, alcoholism or unplanned pregnancy. Avoid putting yourself into circumstances that can lead to doing things that you may later regret. Watch your classmates make those mistakes and be glad you avoided them.

Don’t overload yourself. Dealing with homesickness, new ways of learning, and making new friends will take a lot from you. Once you’re settled in and confident you can handle a “reasonable” schedule, then you can add more things (one by one, not all at once!) until you feel busy but not *”BUSY!!!!”*