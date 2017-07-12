Congress Needs to Hear Both Sides of the Hearing Aid Debate

By the end of this week, the House may be considering legislation to reauthorize the FDA user fee program. Packaged within in that giant bill is The Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017, backed by Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). These members’ objective is to reduce costs by making some hearing aids available “over-the-counter,” with no prescription needed.

But will the legislation do as its sponsors believe? Some claim that it will in fact deregulate hearing aids and give consumers more choices, while others contend that it will end up increasing regulations on hearing products and restricting competition. As it turns out, both sides present valid points.

Congress must refrain from being tone-deaf. It must hear out both sides and amend the bill before jeopardizing affordability and market access to millions of Americans.

Decades ago, professionals had to manually adjust hearing aids, which forced Americans to go to the doctor’s office for repeated check-ups and adjustments. Thanks to new technology, however, this is no longer needed. Users can now program digital devices themselves from the comfort of their own homes, making the prescriptions and incessant doctor visits unnecessary.

As it stands now, the legislation has some support from groups such as the Nebraskan Center, which states: “Under the status quo, state-level licensing boards grant audiologists hearing aid dispensing privileges, requiring consumers to pay additional fees for an evaluation, to have the hearing aid fitted, and restricting competitive entry into the national market. What's more, audiologists often have exclusive contracts with manufacturers to sell just a handful of hearing aid models, slowing the pace of innovation.”

The Consumer Technology Assocation (CTA) also supports the hearing aid bill, citing the opening of the market to innovative new hearing aid products that would give consumers many more choices for their hearing needs. They compared this to how innovative products were created by the industry after the allowance of direct-to-patient sales of eyeglasses and contact lenses as opposed to when consumers were forced to purchase directly from the optometrist.

On the other hand, conservatives who favor strong deregulation contend that the bill advocates stronger government regulation of personal sound amplification devices (PSAPs) – devices currently not marketed as medical hearing aids and sold without prescriptions at retailers like Best Buy. By putting them under FDA regulation, they fear the legislation could lead to government overreach, higher prices, and fewer buying options.

Their point is valid. Getting new products approved by the FDA normally costs over a billion dollars, and that will certainly hike retail prices and drop market competition. Worse is that the FDA also has a proven track record of greatly delaying the entrance of competing products into the market. The most recent example of this is the EpiPen scandal, in which Martin Shkreli succeeded in jacking up the cost of the auto-injector from $13.50 to $750 due to the FDA neglecting to ever allow Mylan’s competing product to enter the market.

Both sides present good ideas. We don’t want Congress or the FDA unnecessarily regulating PSAPs or infringing on the buying power of those with mild hearing aid loss. At the same time, though, we shouldn’t want the government to damage the ears of Americans with more severe hearing loss by OK’ing the use of misleading branding and advertising.

In my view, what Congress should do here is obvious: adopt a bipartisan plan. By dropping the word “moderate” from the legislation, Congress can protect Americans with serious hearing problems, all while keeping them unregulated for everyone else. This way, reasonable safeguards are put into place and market prices are restored to the industry.