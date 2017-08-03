Who Has Been Called To Testify?
Former FBI Director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were perhaps the highest-profile figures to testify on Capitol Hill, but congressional lawmakers have hosted numerous public and private meetings on the Russia investigation. They've questioned intelligence experts, current and former government officials, and Trump associates. The House intelligence committee's witness list alone reportedly included "3-4 dozen names."
Other Trump associates, including Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort, have provided documents and other records detailing their contacts or other business dealings with Russian officials.
Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Why Does It Matter?
Much of this testimony happens under oath, meaning there could be significant consequences for lying -- perjury is a felony offense. Beyond what we know publicly, closed hearings have presumably also provided the House and Senate intelligence committees with evidence to pursue their investigations, which will culminate in a pair of reports describing their findings.
Some have questioned whether the Republican Party-controlled panels can be trusted to vigorously and impartially follow the facts of the investigations.
Getty
How Did Trump Respond?
Loudly, and occasionally in real time. Have you not heard? There's absolutely nothing to the Russia story, so everyone should just stop looking already.
