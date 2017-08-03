Comey's public testimony revealed details about his private meeting with Trump. According to Comey, the president asked the FBI director for a loyalty pledge, and told him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Responding to questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee in June, Comey explained that he'd taken detailed memos about his contacts with Trump due to concerns the president "might lie about" them.



We also learned that Sessions doesn't recall very much about his meetings with Russian officials. In May, then-acting Attorney General Sally Yates revealed that she'd warned Trump that Flynn might be compromised.