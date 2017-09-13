Congress Should Pass a Sanctions Bill Targeting Human Rights Violators in South Sudan

The civil war in South Sudan has reached catastrophic proportions. As of June 2017, over 3.9 million South Sudanese citizens have been internally or externally displaced. The scale of ethnic cleansing, carried out through murder, rape, starvation, and burning of villages, has prompted warnings of genocide. The international community is clinging to the 2015 peace agreement which has essentially collapsed, as warring parties have repeatedly violated it without consequence.

Meanwhile, the United States has made limited efforts to end the violence. Between May 2014 and July 2015, the Obama Administration sanctioned six individuals involved with war crimes in South Sudan. This sanctions program has yielded minimal results due to its limited scope. Further, these sanctions have excluded many political and military leaders responsible for atrocities.

The Trump Administration took recent actions to hold some war criminals responsible. On September 6, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on three South Sudanese government officials and associated companies that are responsible for exacerbating the crisis for personal gain.

However, more must be done to hold all parties accountable and persuade the warring parties to come to the negotiating table.

As the leader of the free world, the United States has a moral obligation to spearhead efforts to reduce human rights violations. The United States also has a security and economic stake in South Sudan. The ethnic violence could spill into neighboring countries and undermine regional stability, threatening US strategic interests in the region. Moreover, the United States has already invested over $2.7 billion in aid to South Sudan since 2011. A prolonged civil war will necessitate prolonged aid outlays.

The US Congress must draft a bill to hold war criminals accountable and steer South Sudan toward a path to peace. Specifically, it should build on the Trump Administration’s recent sanctions and target a more comprehensive list of individuals involved in South Sudan’s violence. These sanctions should be imposed as part of a larger strategy aiming to establish a more effective peace agreement.

Lessons from Sanctions Past

Effective sanctions programs can compel foreign leaders to cease nefarious actions. Take Libya. In 1992 the UN Security Council passed resolutions 731 and 748 that implemented arms and air embargos for Libya’s involvement in international acts of terrorism. After Libya initially defied these directives, the UNSC passed Resolution 883 in 1993, which directed all countries to freeze Libyan funds and assets in their countries and prohibited the sale of certain oil production equipment. The Libyan government eventually accepted responsibility for its involvement with previous acts of terrorism, renounced terrorism, and terminated its nuclear weapons development program.

Another successful case is Liberia. In 2001, the UN Security Council imposed arms and diamonds sanctions against Liberia to limit resources available to wage its civil war. In 2003, the UN extended the sanctions and added an embargo against the country’s timber industry. These sanctions, along with the support of UN peacekeeping mission, eventually helped lead to Charles Taylor’s exile and the 2003 Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

UN and US sanctions programs targeting the former Yugoslavia and, more recently, Iran serve as additional examples that sanctions can be used as effective bargaining chips to change behavior of foreign governments. Both efforts compelled each regime to sign international agreements--the Dayton Accords and Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, respectively--to refrain from their malign actions.

Moreover, a sanctions bill targeting pariah individuals gives Congress a rare opportunity for commonsense bipartisan legislation. Unlike the vast majority of political issues this year, both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have overwhelmingly supported sanctions against rogue international actors. In July, Congress passed a sanctions bill targeting Iran, North Korea, and Russia by a vote of 98-2 in the Senate and 419-3 in the House, which President Trump begrudgingly signed into law in early August. Sanctions legislation against malign individuals in South Sudan would likely receive broad bipartisan support in Congress.

The Road to Peace

While the Trump Administration’s recent sanctions are a welcome step, there is much more the United States can do to put South Sudan on a path to peace. Congress should pass a bill that instructs the Treasury Department to investigate and target additional human rights violators. An August Human Rights Watch report identifies nine individuals from both government and rebel forces who should be targeted for sanctions due to evidence indicating their participation in war crimes. Eight of these individuals were not targeted by the Trump Administration’s recent sanctions. Congress’s bill should instruct the Treasury Department to immediately freeze the assets of, and forbid US persons from doing business with, these eight individuals, their families, and close associates.

The sanctions bill should also instruct the Treasury Department to closely monitor the situation in South Sudan and add additional sanctions for individuals responsible for future violations. This will provide steps towards accountability for previous actions and demonstrate consequences for individuals who partake in future crimes. These sanctions would ultimately aim to compel those responsible for the conflict to return to the negotiating table rather than continue to fight.

US diplomats should encourage their counterparts around the globe to impose sanctions against these same individuals. Those profiting from human rights violations use a multitude of international financial markets, so persuading others to freeze assets and cut financial ties will further restrict these war criminals and push them closer to the negotiating table.

To have a lasting effect, these sanctions must be part of a comprehensive political strategy that addresses the flaws of the current failed peace agreement. The Trump Administration should appoint a special envoy to South Sudan to implement US strategy in South Sudan, particularly by spearheading new peace agreement discussions. The envoy must ensure that the agreement is more inclusive with a stricter and more transparent enforcement strategy. In the UNSC, the United States should advocate more strongly for an arms embargo against both government and rebel armies. A previous arms embargo failed to pass the UNSC in December 2016; however, the US should set up a “coalition of the willing” within the UNSC to advance another embargo proposal.