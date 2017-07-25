Congressman: Russia-Trump Collusion Investigation Has "No Substance"

The last time U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) compared the Russia investigation with the conspiracy around Obama's birth certificate, Buck left open the possibility that evidence of Trump colluding with Russia may still emerge.

Buck stated in May that he hoped Trump would be cleared, adding: "I also think that politically, people are going to be raising this issue just like people raised the birth certificate or other issues on President Obama that I didn’t think were credible but that some people did. And they kept gnawing at it."

Buck's comment led Colorado Politics' Dan Njegomir to offer this interpretation:

Njegomir: What Buck also seemed to be saying is that the Russia allegations — whether they ultimately prove true, are somehow debunked or remain inconclusive — have assumed a life of their own. They have become a mantra of the left much as the former president’s country of origin assumed mythic proportion for the birthers on the right.

In his latest comment on the topic, on KVOR on Saturday, Buck completely dismissed the Russia investigation, making Njegomir's charitable interpretation hard to defend.

Buck said the investigation has "no substance" and "diverts attention from the real issues that we need to address."

Here you go:

HOST JEFF CRANK: Let me ask -- on the Russia issue -- you alluded to it. I’ve talked about it here. I think it is just the grand diversion of the left. And when I say the left, it's the Democrats and it's the media who doesn't like Donald Trump. There's not been a shred of evidence that there is collusion. But we’re talking about Russia constantly. Your thoughts on that? U.S. REP. KEN BUCK: Well, I think that’s right. I was a prosecutor--as you know, Jeff – for 25 years. And I go to the town hall meetings and people keep on bringing up Russia. To me it is the equivalent of the far right conspiracy theory about Pres. Obama's birth certificate. I think it has no substance. I think it diverts attention from the real issues that we need to address. And we are going to regret in 10-15 years -- when we go off the fiscal cliff, when we can’t afford to do the things they we’re doing right now, when we can't borrow money to keep our government going in this artificial way – we’re going to regret the fact that we didn't spend time and focus as a country on the important issues and problems that we have.

Listen here: