Congresswomen Push Back On Outdated Dress Code With 'Sleeveless Friday'

Last week, in the sweltering D.C. summer humidity, a handful of political reporters said that they were not permitted to enter the House lobby because they were wearing sleeveless shirts or dresses.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) said in a press conference on Thursday that he will be updating the dress code to be “modernized.”

“A dress code in the chamber and in the lobby makes sense,” he said. “But we also don’t need to bar otherwise accepted contemporary business attire. Look for a change on that soon.”

In the meantime, however, women of Congress wanted to make their thoughts on the matter known.

Representative Jackie Speier (D-Ca.) tweeted on Thursday afternoon that she would be sporting a sleeveless dress on Friday, and encouraged her colleagues to do the same.

She dubbed the event “Sleeveless Friday” for the very simple reason that “women have the right to bare arms.”

Calling on all Members of Congress to join me tomorrow on the House Floor for #SleevelessFriday because women have the right to bare arms! pic.twitter.com/OK4JKgXIH1 — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) July 13, 2017

Sure enough, her fellow Congresswomen came through. Representatives from all over the country took part in the initiative, calling out Ryan and the outdated dress code:

Thank you to all my colleagues who joined me for #SleevelessFriday -- because women have the right to bare arms! pic.twitter.com/PhMEf2v4ZP — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) July 14, 2017

The House dress code must be updated to respect a woman's right to bare arms - #SleevelessFriday pic.twitter.com/Oyjv22Wfqv — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) July 14, 2017

...But it’s 2017 and women vote, hold office, + choose their own style. Time to update House Rules to reflect the times! #SleevelessFriday pic.twitter.com/hSJarEsKKy — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) July 14, 2017

When will the Speaker's Lobby dress code allow sleeveless dresses? This is 2017, not 1817—women have a right to bare arms! #SleevelessFriday pic.twitter.com/HElFgIn47c — Rep. Roybal-Allard (@RepRoybalAllard) July 14, 2017

Proud to join my colleagues for #SleevelessFriday! It's time to modernize the dress code here at Cap. Women have the right to #BareArms! pic.twitter.com/WZ9xfVN5kN — Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) July 14, 2017

And apparently, according to Speier, some men in Congress showed up in short sleeves in solidarity.