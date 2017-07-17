Connecting All the Dots: An Ongoing Discussion About and Across Movements

As someone who has spent considerable time and energy trying to introduce nuance into a world that likes to oversimplify things into readily digestible binaries, I have found writing about connecting different movements for social change infinitely rewarding, but with its own particular challenges. I have tried to use this platform as an opportunity to make observations across these different movements in order to 1) help people find common cause where previously there was none; 2) to break down silos between people, organizations, and movements; and 3) hopefully advance an ethic of expansion- where our first instinct in building movements is not to think “who’s at the table,” but to ask “who’s NOT at the table and what do we need to do to bring them here?”

In the coming weeks then (at least as a start), my weekly posts will be part of an ongoing series I’m calling “Connecting All the Dots.” While connecting the dots invokes an oft-used metaphor (which I give credit to colleagues before me who have used it, including friends at the Diverse Elders Coalition), its usefulness rests on two premises, not only that distinct dots need to be connected, but indeed, that more than two dots are out there that need connecting. Connecting just two dots creates a simple line, but connecting all the dots creates a through line and a completely different picture that I hope will help spark a dialogue about new and innovative ways to build movements and work for expansive (not just inclusive), positive, progressive social change.

I’ll start with an abbreviated mini-post, in honor of last night’s broadcast of the first episode of Season 7 for HBO’s hit series, “Game of Thrones.” My friend and colleague Rebecca Cokley has been part of the discussion about how this show has provided groundbreaking representation of people with disabilities, including some of the challenges that remain in bringing accurate and complex depictions to mainstream media. The recent controversy that has arisen about Alec Baldwin as a non-blind person portraying a blind character in the film “Blind” also demonstrates the emerging voices from disabled people and advocates and the arguments for expanding the search for blind actors who approach roles like this from personal perspectives. Similar arguments have been debated among LGBT actors and about representations of LGBT people on film and on the small screen.

NPR http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2017/07/10/536052787/game-of-thrones-finds-fans-among-disability-rights-activists-too

Reflecting changing views about LGBT people and how homophobia and transphobia operate in the culture, previously where straight people playing LGBT roles was seen as brave, the rationale for such portrayals is now no longer seen as necessary as openly LGBT actors are becoming more prominent. The perceived need for an “A-list” celebrity to market a film has had the effect (even when unintentioned) of perpetuating the predominantly able-bodied, straight, and white status quo.

Interestingly enough, the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as well as other people of color, and their struggles around representation in the media has helped disprove that argument. In a similar way that films like “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures” have proven that Black-led films can be financially successful, Scarlett Johannson’s turn as Motoko Kusanagi in the live-action remake of the 1995 anime film “Ghost in the Shell” gives us something different- a cautionary tale about how white-washing a role that has been traditionally not played as a white character can be detrimental to a film’s bottom line.

In the final analysis, in an industry driven by financial considerations, as communities that have historically been ignored by Hollywood raise their voices, it is increasingly becoming the case that brown, black, and pink dots are making new and ever-changing connections to the green dots in the bank.