Connection And Collaboration Are Not Dirty Words

Too many times, there’s a false belief around handling life’s major issues on your own.

“I can handle this all by myself and don’t need anyone telling me what to do,” a lot of people scream.

Yet I wonder if this scream, which I’ve been guilty of doing a lot, isn’t a silent cry for connection.

Our social media-driven, smartphone-app, emoji-loving lifestyles are things which keep us driven toward some cliff which – if we jump off – might promise us a better life. You know, the hot babe or dude, the fast car, the big bank account, and on and on it goes.

But loneliness is something everyone deals with every single day. Don’t tell me you do not have a problem with this because I’ll call out your lie.

We all need help and support to maneuver through our day and businesses. If you think your business or career is going to move ahead without someone’s helping hand or support, then think again.

* * *

An old-school comedian named George Gobel once sat in the elaborate guest chair during a visit to “The Tonight Show” when Johnny Carson hosted NBC’s late-night staple. On the couch next to Gobel were Dean Martin and Bob Hope, who were megastars in their own right.

Gobel sat down, looked over at them, then turned to Carson and said, “Did you ever get the feeling the world was a tuxedo and you were a pair of brown shoes?” The joke sent Martin, Hope, and Carson into a fit of laughter while Gobel puffed on his cigarette (yes kids, there was a time were smoking on TV was cool).

What does this have to do with connection and collaboration? Let me explain.

Plenty of times, I’ve felt like a pair of brown shoes. I look around and take stock of whom I’m connecting with in my business and entrepreneurial journey right now. Six months ago, these people were definitely NOT in my world.

They are today, though, because I made a commitment to my business and myself. Not half-assed, not “it’s just a hobby” kind of thing. No, no…both feet, heart, soul, spirit, and mind right in the middle of the game.

Let me tell you. It’s scary as hell. My knees shake at times from those ancient stories of desperation, lack, low self-esteem, and not having it all together. Yes, the memories of three auto repossessions and an eviction cross my mind as well.

Yet that is where the shift takes place…within my mind.

Do I view myself as the tuxedo wearer or those brown shoes? How do I “see” myself in the world today?

Let me ask you. How do YOU see yourself in the world today? Is it a repetitive “Groundhog Day” type of situation, where you’re just running the same tapes over and over again in your mind and body?

Do you need an interruption…or even an intervention…to change your course?

This is where the power of connection and collaboration can drastically adjust your life.

* * *

Look, everyone wants a better life. More freedom, hope, money, love, intimacy, friendship, and space, too. Maybe someone wants more strength, faith, abundance, tolerance, success, or business.

The desire for “more” is neither good nor bad, so leave the judgment part of it to the side.

Connection allows for like-minded people to get on the same page. They are all aiming in the same direction with possibly different goals or niches. If Person A can listen to Person B and lead them to Person C for more work, then that’s a powerful connection.

From that point outflows collaboration. The connection has been made, and both people are digging their like-focused energy and mindset. They “get it” when speaking with one another. Working together on a business plan becomes fun, exciting, and adventurous.

See how the two work together? Yeah, it’s a wonderful thing to see it manifest and flow in a person’s life.

Recently, a close friend of mine had gone through some heavy-duty stuff. Life was totally sucking the “life” out of this person. I could definitely see the emotional and energetic toll this was taking on this person’s life.

Somewhere along this person’s path, a few tweaks in life were made. Different decisions and choices led to different results, leading to a deeper level of freedom and energy. In this person’s life, connection and collaboration played significant roles in improving the overall look. It was like night and day.

The “lone wolf” process might work for some people and, if it does, then go for it. Yet we, as human beings, are wired for connection. Science indicates that the more people are around other people (who don’t energy-suck their lives away), their productivity, outlook on life itself, and mindset all improve.

It might be as simple as going to a coffee shop and writing. It might be going to a community center for an event. It might be taking a friend and going out into the great outdoors to enjoy a beautiful sunset.

Connection and collaboration, therefore, are good to have in life. It takes a willingness to be brave, step out of your comfort zone, set up boundaries, and trust the stinking process.

The focus, drive, and energy which all shift when connection and collaboration are part of your life is incredible. It’s like a miracle.

What is holding you back from connecting with like-minded men and women today? Ask yourself and listen for an answer. Don’t be afraid if some negative thoughts or memories start bubbling up. They are simply “stories,” as another friend of mine reminds me.