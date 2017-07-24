Connections: An Interview Series with Entrepreneurs

Jeffrey Clark has been a long time entrepreneur and inventor who Holds a U.S. Utility Patent for his product, The Visor Cap. This product was the seminal piece of his headwear company, Crown Athletics, created in 1997, which sold NCAA licensed headwear (holding over 30 licenses of division 1 schools) directly to campus bookstores. The Visor Cap has been successfully licensed to a number of large domestic and international headwear companies, as well as NBA teams, all which led to licensing deals with notable companies, such as Walt Disney, and Bass Pro Shops. A graduate of the University of California at Davis in 1995, Jeff continues to challenge himself by pursuing new ventures in new emerging markets. The development of the MEedia app could be his most promising endeavor to date and is a serious candidate to change the way media press conferences are conducted.

What does IMPACT mean to you?

Providing or creating something that leaves a distinct impression or alters the landscape and actions of the things that come in contact with the "impactful" entity. Most people tend to think that the entity, or "thing" has to be something powerful from its conception, but I believe that whatever it is (a word, a sentence, a person, a faith, a revolutionary product) it gains power by its ability to continue generating change, changes in action, in thought, and in appearance.

What gives you the drive/passion to do what you do? In other words, what is your WHY?

I have had a longstanding and constant desire (I guess you can call it that, or maybe addiction) to try to create better products which usually come from ideas and alternative methods I develop after looking at the things and products I see or use. Even as a kid, instead of wanting to purchase something that I saw on TV and that I liked, I wanted to find a way to make or re-engineer the product to my liking and my own determined use.

I currently have a patent on file for what I called a "Visor-Cap" which is nothing more than a baseball cap that through the use of a zipper that runs through the crown, can be unzipped to become a sun-visor. It just felt odd that a person (such as myself) had to purchase two products when one would do and would essentially fit and look the same. I guess you can say I always question the products I see, "what else can this be used for? What can be combined with it to make it more useful? Is there a better conceptual design that will allow greater flexibility and greater success?

These questions will pretty much effect my mind so much that I'm compelled to investigate, and work on something that satisfies my thought of what the product should be and what it should achieve. My wife simply diagnosed it as an over compulsive disorder for "rigging" things!

What did you want to be when you were a child?

A superhero that could manufacture his own gadgets like Batman, or Marvel's Daredevil. I spent a whole summer trying to recreate Spider-Man's web shooter with rope. I never came close to getting something that would work, but it didn't keep me from trying day after day.

What does success mean to you?

Honestly, getting anything to work to your full satisfaction. That pretty much covers everything in life...my family, marriage, friendships, business, etc.

What is the biggest sacrifice you’ve made in starting or running your business?

The biggest sacrifice has definitely been around money. Money in terms of the amount of capital that's been kept from becoming disposable income for my family, in order to ensure that I devote all of the resources I can to making my venture the best it can be. It sounds harsh but luckily my family doesn't know the difference, they are happy with the means we currently have. For example, our vacations or trips are relegated to more local areas rather than lengthy travels. We love the beach, so it doesn't matter if we are in Half Moon Bay or San Diego rather than Hawaii or in the Bahamas. However, I do feel like my family, especially my wife, deserves to go to both!

If you can bring anyone to lunch (dead or alive) who would it be and why?

Easy, Jesus Christ. I remember watching Larry King give the same answer when asked if he could interview anyone, dead or alive, but he went on to say it would answer so many life questions for him. I thought that was so profound because although it would answer his life questions, it would also answer questions of life for the whole world.

What is the first thing you do every morning to start your day off right?

I pray and give thanks that I have another day to experience. It makes me realize that this day is a gift which causes me to try and get all I can out of it. It also causes me to remember to create an experience with all of the things in my life as well, motivating me to spend time with my wife, children, parents, friends, even myself, in a positive way.

What did you learn from your biggest failure?

That you have to love whatever it is that you are working towards and have a desire to make successful. I realized that goes beyond business and includes yourself, your family, your children, literally everything.

What’s your favorite book/movie of all time and why did it speak to you so much?

The Autobiography of Malcolm X. Both the book and the movie taught me the importance of understanding that the personal experience with each person, and each situation should shape an individual's outlook and perspective on others and life itself, and not the influence or perspective of others.

If you could go back in time, what year would you travel to and why?

I would probably go back to 1989 the year I started college. If I could go back armed with the understanding of the type of dedication it takes to become a great student, and apply that dedication to a major or discipline that I absolutely loved, I believe I could have become a much greater asset to the world.

What’s on your bucket list this year?

Being able to create a bucket list for next year! Oh, and to see Hamilton in New York (although San Francisco will do as well).

What does the world need more of?

Love and common sense!