Connie Britton Receives the Navigator Award at the Maui Film Festival

Last week at the 2017 Maui Film Festival, fan favorite Connie Britton was recognized for her ability to seamlessly work across the mediums of television (Friday Night Lights, Nashville) and film (Beatriz at Dinner). The prestigious Navigator Award “honors a film artist for carving a path of distinction through the turbulent waters of the entertainment industry without sacrificing her fundamental commitment to excellence.”

“Where empathy, compassion, grace and kindheartedness dovetail with determination, focus and drive, film artists can breathe life into their characters and light the room and screens both large and small with their glow,” said Festival director Barry Rivers. “Connie Britton has proven she is one of these special actors and, maybe even more importantly, a true original. We couldn’t be more pleased to be honoring her with the 2017 Maui Film Festival Navigator Award.”

Following the award presentation, and before the Opening Night screening of Beatriz at Dinner, Britton sat down for a far-ranging conversation with Rick Chatenever of The Maui News, where she discussed her career highlights, her work as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, and her newfound affinity for Maui.

The 18th Annual Maui Film Festival, held in Wailea and Kahului, was packed with life-affirming films and fabulous events highlighting the culture, food, and beauty of Maui. This included award ceremonies honoring actors for outstanding achievements, more than 30 film screenings, and events offering a relaxing and enjoyable opportunity for festival goers to appreciate cinema in an unparalleled atmosphere. Learn more.

More videos!

Connie Britton on the Maui Film Festival:

Connie Britton on the Concept of “Aloha”: