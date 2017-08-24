Fighter Conor McGregor's Son Got Suited Up, And It Is Freaking Adorable

This kid is gonna be fighting off the ladies.
Irish fighter Conor McGregor did a photoshoot with The New York Times on Tuesday, but it was his son, Conor Jack, who stole the show. The 3-month-old got treated to a custom suit from designer David August to match one he’d made for his dad, according to photographer Emily Wilson.
Brace yourselves for possibly the cutest photos ever.
We’re swooning.
Conor Jack has more style at 3 months than most of us do in our 20s. Dad might preparing for the fight of a lifetime against boxer Floyd Mayweather on Saturday, but his son is the showstopper.
Honestly, McGregor should just bring his son into the ring: He could make hearts melt.
