Conscious Capitalism: The $30 Trillion Party…… “No Invitation Required!”

As millennials have already grasped the baton from the baby boomers we are about to witness the largest transfer of wealth in the history of the world, $30 trillion to be more precise. And with money comes power!

Similar to the baby boomers, millennials have distinct values, inclinations, habits and fears tied to their earning and spending habits. Millennials on average are more risk-averse and less likely to spend money unnecessarily than previous generations. Millennials also prefer to do business with corporations and brands with pro-social messages, sustainable manufacturing methods and ethical business standards.

Millennials have captured their parent’s hearts by demonstrating restraint and responsibility and that equates to influence. Collectively, both generations have invoked a paradigm shift where materialism and profits no longer rule. Welcome to Conscious Capitalism!

Conscious Capitalism is the movement that follows a business strategy to benefit both human beings and the environment. It’s not simply about creating efficiencies and profits. It pushes for "values-based" economic values where values represent social and environmental concerns at both local and global scales. And most important, it incorporates awareness, self-awareness, awareness of purpose, practice and relationships. This movement is about real human connection on a much higher level.

Within the past several years the movement has transcended organic foods and sustainable products and has permeated other sectors, most notably the financial sector. This is relevant because this sector has been beleaguered for decades and has been viewed as a late adopter of change. This can be best exemplified by how long it took for technology to infiltrate the sector and spawn, within just the past few years, what is now commonly referred to as fintech.