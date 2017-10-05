Conscious Career – The Seven Aspects Of Being Paid For Doing What You Love

Doing what you love doesn’t necessarily ensure you will get paid for it, or that it is a conscious career.

There are other pieces of the puzzle that make it a genuine conscious career, and a sustainable endeavour:

1. Love – You love doing it.

This is obviously the basic premise. You would do this even if you wont get paid.

You probably have already done it without getting paid, or getting paid much, and have decided to turn it into a main income stream.

2. Competence – You are good at it.

No point offering something that you’re not good at.

Notice that i didn’t say a world-class expert.

You only need to be one or two levels above your target clients.

3. Contribution

It genuinely serves other people at their higher or highest values.

eg. Selling hot-dogs satisfies hunger but not health.

In contrast, giving spiritual guidance serves your client’s spirit and highest purpose.

4. Viability

It pays you well, you don’t have to do anything else to earn money, and you can set aside money in savings. The financial reward is expected to grow over time, and work time is expected to stay fixed or decrease.

This is an aspect I’ve been challenged with from the moment I’ve left the corporate world – How much do you charge? How much is enough?

I’m doing much better, charging about 10 times what I did when I started, but still working to balance this aspect with the other aspects.

This is also the soft spot for many talented, good-hearted, spiritual people I know. They have most or all the other aspects, but because of their limiting beliefs around money and self-worth, they either have a regular job so they don’t have enough time to share their gift, or they aren’t reaching many people because they are doing it in an amateurish way. Sometimes both. I’ll write more about this soon.

5. Harmony

It is aligned with sustainability and spiritual principals.

Bad examples:

Dealing with rare birds and decreasing their numbers in the wild;

Teaching people how to manipulate the stock market;

Good examples:

Nikita Handmade, selling yoga bags hand-made by Cambodian women working under fair conditions.

6. Integration

It is integrated and balanced with other aspects of your life. If you are a workaholic, and your career is hurting your health and relationships, it scores a bit lower as a conscious career. (I’m also still dealing with this one, although i define myself as a mission-holic).

7. Growth

You are able to keep growing and expanding your craft and your expertise.

Whatever you do, others are going to catch up and offer similar services.

Growing isn’t about beating the competition, but more about offering your clients the best service they can get.

8. Alignment

I know I said 7 aspects. Life is full of surprises…

What you share and want to charge for needs to be your highest offering, the things that is aligned with your highest values.

I can still offer computer support or cook for 50 people, but I feel that personal development and coaching is my highest offering.

Offer your highest gift even if it pays less. The satisfaction will be worth it, and in time, you will make more than enough.

Share your gift!

It is probably difficult or even impossible to satisfy all aspects, but the more aspects are represented in your work, the easier it becomes.

Find your highest gift.

Share it.

The world needs you.

How well is your offering aligned with these aspects? What aspects are lacking? How is it hurting you or your clients?

