Conscious Corporations- Paychecks That Pay It Forward

By Valerry Mannarino

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” - Winston Churchill

Conscious living, waking up, enlightenment and living on purpose are just a few of the terms and catchphrases popular in today’s healthy lifestyle blogs, articles and books. But what does this mean and why the widespread popularity on these topics? The answers are deep, layers of realization need to be peeled back and killing parts of ourselves is often necessary to be illuminated enough to see the “why”.

Now before you go off and hack away at your life, please know that I don’t mean this statement literally. I mean this in a metaphorical sense, that suggests a purposeful transformation of the self (you) that one engages in, in order to position themselves to live a more joyful, meaningful life. It’s the killing off of corrupt doctrine, dogma and childhood programming that often led us to living unfulfilling lives.

Severe trauma led me to doing this inner work. However, after doing thousands of hours of research and work on myself, I found it’s actually very, very, common that these massive breakdowns lead to massive breakthroughs.

We’ve been brainwashed since our birth into believing that certain accomplishments, things and titles needed to be attained in order to be successful. Nobody ever said anything about being happy. Just be rich, beautiful and carry a powerful title. Well, as many of us now know, including myself, that isn’t always how it turns out. Being “successful” was one of the loneliest, distressing and unfulfilling experiences I’ve ever had. EXCEPT when that success allowed me to give to others.

I went into Corporate America at the age of 19, much younger than my peers, and was pulling in six figures before I was 30 years old. How did I do this? By conditioning myself to be emotionless and brutally competitive. That, coupled with management teams who thrived on grooming me, as well as my peers, into money hungry zombies, I became a “stepford” clone with shark fins. Don’t get me wrong, all business is about making a profit, but the business I was in, it was about being able to wear Prada and drink champagne that cost more per bottle than most people’s car payments.

However, what most people didn’t know about me, was that I had a need to give. Something that I had suppressed during my professional hours, but was hard to bottle up all the time. I have strong empathetic traits. I could not, and still can’t, stomach a world that traffics children as slaves, turns a blind eye to abuse and pretends that we don’t have the intelligence and resourcefulness to end a lot of the suffering on this planet.

I lived in a military town for 12 years of my adult life. I was there when 9/11 happened, and I was there when we starting deploying troops into the Middle East. There were women, and men, but mostly women that were left behind to raise families on their own. I would work with local support groups to find and deliver much needed supplies to spouses and loved ones struggling to make ends meet. I sponsored countless meals and events for military members, vets and their families.

Then when that wasn’t enough, I began working with other organizations such as Salvation Army and Big Brother’s/Big Sister’s to find and volunteer my time at fundraising campaigns and events for the kids.

One time a colleague of mine came to me with the news that she was looking to help a young couple, pregnant with their first child, who were homeless find work and set up an apartment. They had both been from violently abusive homes and went into a domestic abuse shelter to protect the unborn child from harm. We all got together, purchased all the furniture, supplies and houseware they needed to get started in a new life. I bought the entire nursery set, as well as months worth of diapers, clothes and infant needs.

Every time I participated in one of these activities there would come a moment when I would have to excuse myself and find somewhere to cry. See, it was in these moments that I got to leave behind the quotas and office politics to be human for a while. I not only cried for the injustices I saw other people living, but for the injustices done to me. I was just as much a slave to the system. Maybe my cell was a little more polished, but I was still a prisoner.

Yet, there was something else I became very aware of during these projects, I became aware that because of what we had done that day, the tomorrow for this person was going to look different. I started to see the power in giving . The moment that you helped that person, you changed the trajectory of their path. What if because of that nursery furniture, that young couple went on to be activists working on behalf of domestic violence awareness? What if the person who was hungry this morning is now the person who starts a business that brings jobs to hundreds of hungry people?

This is the essence of conscious living. Making decisions with the awareness of how it impacts others, and making the choice with the purpose of helping others thrive. This is what Servant Leadership is. It’s about empowering those looking up to you so they have the energy, the capacity and the desire to help you and the organization grow. Leading by example, authentically.

Companies that have a socially good purpose are “Conscious Corporations.” They are founded and operated by leaders who have the vision to see the future. They understand how their support of others sharing this planet with them changes the trajectory of everyone’s life involved in a meaningful way. They too recognize the injustices being done all around the world and have refused to participate in it!!

Companies like TOMS, STATE Bags, Bentgo, Local + Lejos, Cheeky, Cayetano Legacy Collection, This Bar Saves Lives, Measurable Difference, Marie Mae and Bombas. All companies I recently featured in another article, have fully grasped the power giving back. It’s their intention to make a change, and actually making a change, that has many consumers paying attention to whom they purchase from.

For further information on socially good companies, read about ten companies changing the world here:

This is what being awake means. Waking up means to stop pretending it isn’t personal when you make your “to be laid off” list. Stop deflecting, projecting and spinning content to suit your own greed and agenda. Put a stake in the ground and make the decision to be the change you want to see in others.

This does NOT mean you don’t make a profit. What it does mean is you do it with the awareness that buildings should not need nets around them to catch people who would rather jump off the roof and die, than work another day for you.

A few years ago, I left the world of greed, entitlement and self aggrandizement behind. I had been shaped by social constructs that I had never agreed with or accepted as okay. I could have remained asleep. I could have kept pretending. I could have kept denying myself an authentic life experience. But all that pretense and suppression eventually made me sick, and I could no longer go on with business as usual. It was either die, or wake up and start fighting for my life back. So like Buster Douglas, on the count of 9, I got up off the floor and start swinging.