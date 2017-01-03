How To Teach Your Kids About Consent In Less Than 2 Minutes

Their latest video tackles the topic of consent, which it defines as two people who are “actively willing to engage in a particular sexual behavior and express their consent by saying ‘Yes! That is OK with me.’ The video also points out that just because a person consents to one kind of sexual activity does not mean that they have consented to another kind, and that sexual assault is never the victim’s fault.

Lucinda Holt of Answer, sexual health expert and content manager for AMAZE.org, told The Huffington Post, “It seems that there is serious confusion about what consent is and why it is so important, and this leads to terrible outcomes. That’s why we must do more to equip our sons and daughters with the knowledge and tools to communicate their desires, boundaries and expectations. And we must teach them to respect the boundaries of others.”

Parents can visit Amaze.org for videos, resources and tips on how to have frank, honest conversations around consent, puberty, sex and healthy relationships.

“There’s a clear payoff to open, honest and frequent dialogue about sex,” Holt told HuffPost Parents. “Young people need access to factual, age-appropriate information that covers the questions they actually have. Otherwise, they’ll be left with misinformation from unreliable sources.”