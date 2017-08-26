Consequences of Creating a Charity: how to get rich using fundraising!

Registering your organization as a charity with the Governmental support brings benefits, but also many complications and regulatory obligations. Before applying for registration, you should be persuaded that these benefits exceed these complications and obligations and that this is the best solution for you.

The Benefits of Being a Charity

Registered charity status has three basic advantages. Registered Charities:

· May issue official donation receipts to donors;

· Enjoy favorable tax treatment for their income;

· Benefit from the good reputation of the charitable sector.

Issuance of official donation receipts

The donation receipts are a benefit to donors and can be an important factor in promoting fundraising. Here are the consequences of issuing donation receipts for the following types of donors.

· Individual donors: Many people take advantage of donation receipts to reduce the amount of income tax they have to pay.

· Businesses: Some businesses may benefit from reduced taxable income by making donations for which a receipt is issued. But many companies support charities through sponsorships, rather than through donations, and these expenses are often business expenses tax deductible. In this case, a donation receipt offers no additional benefit to businesses.

· Foundations and Charities: Foundations and charities can only, as a general rule, make donations to registered charities. On the other hand, charities that receive donations of this type do not have to issue donation receipts in this case.

· Governments: Governments can fund all types of organizations they want, but funding for certain government programs may be reserved for registered charities.

Advantage of the good reputation of the charitable sector

Registered charity status is viewed favorably by many Canadians. This positive image encourages people to support charities. It also motivates the person who initiated the establishment of a charity.

People also assume that registered charities are more regulated and monitored than other non-profit organizations, which inspires more confidence in Canadians to make donations to charities. While charities are genuinely more regulated, meeting regulatory obligations to maintain their charitable status is no easy task. The weight of these obligations must be weighed against the advantages presented above.

Control of Charities

There is a common motivation for many people who want to establish a charity: to retain control of either "their" program or activity or "their" funds. This motivation, although generally based on good intentions, is often wrong.

It is the board of directors that exercises control over the organization, as it has statutory responsibilities to the organization itself and its charitable purposes and not to the founder. In addition, there are several regulatory constraints governing the activities that any charity can legally perform.