Conservation & Social Justice go Hand in Hand

It’s time for conservationists to look towards environmental justice. During a rough political season for the environment, I started to also examine equity and access.

I studied Environmental Science & Policy, worked for The National Parks Service, and assisted with a conservation focused non-profit. I spent weeks picking invasive mustard and celery (who knew) out of a valley. I did the dirty work that almost serves as an initiation into environmentalist circles. I’d say I support conservation movements pretty avidly.

I want to protect public lands and support policy decisions to do so, but this goes beyond conservation and plans to halt negative policies to decrease land. What about the people?

I grew up about 10 minutes away from Ferguson, MO and was there during the civil unrest. I started to brainstorm how things could have been different and how the community could have healed if there were equal access to clean outdoor spaces. I felt guilty leaving my hometown knowing I’d be right back in Southern California with public lands to explore and help ease my frustrations.

Environmental justice is the intersection between social justice, conservation, and environmentalism. Those impacted by environmental injustice issues are often low-income or minority communities; like remote communities impacted by strip mining and fracking or largely minority urban communities in close proximity to a landfill. Or even Ferguson, MO which simmered with political unrest and environmental justice concerns.

I want to consider the people who are so interconnected with conservation efforts, who they are, and what they need. What about the marginalized communities without equal access to safe green space or low-income communities trying to protect their clean water sources? I had a conversation where I discussed initiatives to save fish or protect rivers and someone said,

“What about the people that are helping the fish and rivers? They are giving their time, most likely for free.”

Who are these volunteers, who are the people living in cramped quarters that could use a day in nature, and what can we do to support them in addition to fighting for the environment?

I feel blessed to be able to drive 10 minutes for a scenic hike in Orange County or easily drive to the beach. I can get away for a walk beneath the trees to inspire creativity or help me decompress political chaos. The lands that I want to protect are easy for me to get to, but it isn’t the same for everyone else.

When fighting for public land do you consider the people who live in the town with a National Park or how you can support them? Do you think of the the people with little ability to get to open green space? I don’t feel right being a conservationist without also wanting equity with who gets to experience public lands, clean air, and clean water—all things that are easy to take for granted.

Consider them and what you can do while fighting for public lands to increase equity and support. The land you want to protect is often supported by a community of people you may never encounter. The parks you enjoy are ready to be visited by newcomers who have never set foot in a national park. Unequal access is an environmental injustice and a new demographic of conservationist could emerge with exposure.