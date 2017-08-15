Conservatives of Color: We’re Standing Up

Co-authored by: Ben Rajadurai and Emily Crow

We entirely reject the twisted perversion that some who seek to associate themselves with the right have preached in the last week. We lament the way in which far-right ideologues have attempted to tear apart a system generations in the making, seeking to marginalize good, strong, Republicans with an understanding of America’s diversity.

The fabric of American society is weaved by unleashing the talent and intellect of all who, as Ronald Reagan said, have the will and the heart to get here. It is our fundamental belief that every individual has dignity, that each life matters, and that everyone, no matter their background nor their circumstances, has something great and unique to offer our American society. The pulse of America exists within every person who yearns for the freedom

To our fellow POC, you are welcome in this country. Despite what you may hear, we want you to know how much we admire your ambition. We want you to know that we not only encourage your dreams, but we believe in your future. Your contributions to our party, to your community, and to your country have not gone unseen and unappreciated. They never will. This amazing nation is better because of you. Your voice matters and no hateful protestor can ever take that away.

Despite backlash from the hateful minority we have encountered throughout our lives, we find solace and comfort in America’s generosity. Not only do we stand on the shoulders of all those who sacrificed for us, but we also owe a debt to the allies who stood up, spoke out, and fought for us. In the face of division and hate, our families found a prosperous in a loving and free nation.

As Conservatives, we must never look at individuals as members of an interest group or a voting bloc, lives defined and limited by their race, gender, or religion. We have never been, and we never should be, the party that turns people away from the promise of America because of the color of their skin, how they identify, or the God to which they pray (or don’t). We are the party that knocks down walls, not builds them up. We are the party that defends the Constitution, not religious tests. That has never been, and never should be, who we are as a party.

These are things that our party needs to embrace and embrace them fully without the hypocritical undertones that have existed over the past few years, acceptance and tolerance of all peoples, of all creeds, of all ideologies, a cohesive coexistence that keeps our society and our economy young, vibrant, dynamic, and ready for the global challenges that remain ahead.

Our values and our beliefs hold the ability to unleash a new generation of growth and prosperity for our communities. It’s on us to bring it to them. Our party has always stood for and continues to stand by the values, which have righteously protected the dreams, opportunities, and freedoms of so many people. Let’s do our part.

We have seen hatred. We have seen disgust, bigotry and injustice. However, we have also seen love. We have seen companionship and compassion. We, the American people know what is right, and uniting as one we must welcome each other, no matter what language spoken, color seen, or religion practiced - and you are welcome.

You are not only welcomed; you are valued. No matter the nationality, nor the religion, nor the ethnic background, America brings out the best in people. America is a dream worth enduring.

Danny Jativa is a GOP aide on Capitol Hill. You follow him on Twitter: @DannyJativaFL

Ben Rajadurai is the Northeast Regional Vice-Chairman of the College Republicans National Committee. You can follow him on Twitter: @BRajadurai