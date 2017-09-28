Considerations for Selecting Your Research & Evaluation Vendor

Co-authored by Mindy Chandler, Research and Evaluation Consultant with Elite Research,LLC.

Seeing as data is the new currency in town, there are a great many research, evaluation, and analytics services and vendors available to you. Services may include answering questions, designing research or evaluation instruments and methodologies, spotting obstacles in your data processes, tracking patterns within your data, or forecasting trends within historical data sets. These services allow organizations to reduce their costs, diminish barriers or bottlenecks, improve efficiency, track outcomes, gauge future needs, and allow for seamless reporting to foundations.

But no two vendors are alike. They may offer the same services, but each has their strengths and weaknesses. Where some are flexible, empowering, and client oriented, others are not. Sometimes, a vendor might have a lot of experience on paper, but they are not necessarily the easiest to work with. As the client, you need to prioritize what is most important to you.

What exactly do you need?

Do you want a vendor that…

Has experience with outcomes or impact reporting?

Understands the long-term vision?

Understands faith-based communities?

Has created metrics for measuring unique concepts?

Has experience working with unique populations?

Does it all for you?

Trains and provides oversight so your team can do the work?

Understands international issues with data collection?

Understands IRB regulations?

Can help with grant proposals?

Has experience with foundation and/or federal reporting?

Can maintain a long-term relationship?

Provides retainers for as-you-need-it-assistance?

It is important that you determine your non-negotiables (organizational needs) from your negotiables (organizational wants). Just because a vendor has extensive experience with a specific kind of evaluation does not mean that they are a good fit for your organization. Consider how your organization works, the pace in which the organization makes and carries out decisions, the openness or receptivity of your leadership (to research, evaluation, and/or vendors for such), and the constraints around your field practitioners or staff. These variables all play critical roles in the success of your partnership. Because of the nature of the work, you should consider picking someone who views their role as partner – who sees your win as their win.

Like any committed relationship, it is good to have some kind of idea about what you want and what you are getting into with a vendor before signing up.

What questions should you ask?

After you have prioritized your organizational needs, consider the following questions as you are going through your vetting process:

Are we able to contract for pieces of work instead of a whole project?

Are we able to contract by phase?

How are they able to work around organizational data constraints or privacy issues?

What alternative data collection options do we have – online, offline?

Can we combine data from various sources? And if so, what other data sources might we use?

How and where can we safely store our data?

Can we have real-time analytics?

Are data visualizations a possibility?

What long-term analytics can we run with the data we get?

How can we increase buy-in from the greater organization?

Are they able to help us integrate this data for learning across the organization?

What similar projects or organizations have they worked with? How have they used the data they collected?

What is their reputation among clients? Do they have clients that return?

At a minimum, your prospective vendor should be able to answer each question. If they are really good, they can not only answer these questions, but also provide these services. However, just because they may not be able to do all of it in-house does not mean they should be written off; in areas where they lack, can they contract with others to get what you need?