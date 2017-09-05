Contemporary Crisis Management: An Interview with Paul Blanchard

We live in an age rife with crisis. It seems that not a day goes by in which some new scandal breaks. Uber is perhaps the poster child here. The company has inflicted itself with many wounds over the past six months alone.

I was curious about the best way to handle crises. To this end, I recently sat down with PR consigliere Paul Blanchard, author of Fast PR: Give Yourself a Huge Media Boost.

PS: What was your motivation for writing this book?

PB: When I started my career in PR more than 20 years ago, I bought all the books on the subject, and though I had every intention of reading them, they ended up sitting on the shelf. These were big, heavy books. Some of them were even part-memoir or part-polemic. What I wanted was something practical—the sort of thing that you would normally learn on the job in PR. But I also wanted to write something punchy, something accessible and something with a bit of humour and personality. Something that people would actually want to read. I felt too that there was a need for a book of this kind that reflected the modern landscape. There was a time, not long ago, when you used to have to fax a press release.

PS: When it comes to PR crises, is ‘keep calm and carry on’ a cliché?

PB: Of course, staying calm is important. When I started PR I thought that handling crises would be the most enjoyable part of the work because of the excitement. Now I’ve managed dozens of crise—both large and small-scale—and I can honestly say that all of them have been incredibly stressful from start to finish. In most cases, a crisis arises because the business in question has something fundamentally wrong with it. Usually, those at the top end of the business know about it, too, but they’ve always kicked the can down the road when they’ve had to deal with it. So not only is there a crisis, but also the fact that the crisis is a manifestation of a deeper problem that has been overlooked and also needs to be addressed. People think crisis communication boils down to keeping calm, working out what the journalist in question wants, preparing a statement and then managing from that point. The reality of a crisis is that it’s incredibly messy. ‘Keep calm and carry on’ isn’t always an option.

PS: Is burying bad news a fatal mistake?

PB: Yes, very much so. If something is in the public sphere, you either take ownership of the message or someone else will. And taking the legal route to address bad news is often a big mistake. If it’s in the public interest it will just attract more attention. There’s something called the Streisand effect. An obscure website tried to document coastal erosion in California, and that included an obscure photograph of Barbra Streisand’s land. Only six people had downloaded the photo, but in telling her lawyers to suppress it, Barbra Streisand inadvertently drew far more attention to it. Something like 420,000 people visited the website the following month. If the story is in the public domain, the best strategy is to take ownership of it and speak about it honestly and plainly. And don’t say ‘no comment—it looks shifty. PS: Talk to me about Uber’s crises. How should the company have handled them?