Content Marketing World 2017 Starts Tomorrow. Here's How To Enjoy It (From A Former Speaker Who Hasn't)

Content Marketing World 2017 is upon us. It's the world's biggest and best gathering of content marketing thinkers, vendors, and practitioners.

Last year, I had the great fortune of being selected as one of the 50 featured speakers. The opportunity led to coverage ranging from pre-conference press mentions to invitations for on-site interviews and even "Can I please get a selfie with you?" requests.

It was humbling, to say the least. But although I’ve been speaking for years about my work as a journalist and poet on international issues of global health and human rights, this was a different animal.

Here I was speaking to an audience of content marketing experts about a field I still felt I was wrapping my mind around.

Note: You'll always be wrapping your mind around it.

Beyond this obvious pressure, imposter syndrome broke me. I forgot vast parts of my presentation and gave the worst performance of my life.

This resulted in me, frankly, having a pretty miserable time at what by all accounts was a world-class conference.

But it's been a year. I've grown, I've meditated a few hundred more hours, I'm still hungry to learn, and I've overcome (to the extent possible) the imposter syndrome that suffocated me last year.

Here are five tips to truly enjoy your time this year at Content Marketing World.

1. Check your imposter syndrome at the door.

Easier said than done, I know. But it's important to realize that this is a gathering of your peers. They are all learning, just like you, and we're all trying to advance together as content marketers.

When you're able to step into this experience without ego, with confidence in what you know and a genuine curiosity about what you don't, you'll be setting yourself up for a fantastic time.

2. This is your time to learn.

The field of content marketing is constantly evolving, and as practitioners it can often feel like there's no time for concentrated periods of learning because you're so busy in your work.

So take a step back. Breathe. This is your time to explore and experiment with the many brilliant new tools you'll be discovering. This is your chance to sit in on amazing speeches (and do so without having the pressure to speak yourself).

Thinking of Content Marketing World 2017 as a gift to yourself and to your professional development will go a long way towards getting you in the right mindset to maximize your time.

3. Use the app!

It delivers a streamlined experience to book which sessions you want to attend, and it's far easier than lugging your schedule notes around with your conference notes while trying to tweet about #CMWorld (again, take it from someone who was fumbling around last year).

4. Meet your digital mentors.

You've likely learned a ton about content marketing from people you've never met in person. You've read their articles and books, and you’ve watched their videos.

Content Marketing World 2017 is perhaps your best chance to shake their hand and pick their brain.

There's something incredible about physically meeting the people who have illuminated this field for you. For me, it created deeper and more meaningful relationships.

I'm committed this year to stepping up my game on this front. Let me know if you want to meet up!

5. Realize this is still marketing.

Last year I came in with lofty expectations. I thought this was going to be a party with other inbound marketing specialists—people who were all about empathy and creating the world's most helpful content.

Naive, I know.

Truth is, this is a party and those people are attending.

But this is also marketers marketing. People are pitching left and right, hustling to get your email, enrolling you in their drip campaigns without your permission—and just generally acting in ways that may feel like anti-content marketing to you.

Embrace it! Content Marketing World is the world's most diverse gathering of content marketers. If you keep an open mind and try not to get frustrated, you'll be rewarded with as many insights from what rubbed you wrong as from what beautifully resonated.

***