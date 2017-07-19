Content Strategy & Philosophy: How Adidas Speaks Through Their Culture

In a recent article by Frank Thomas, Director of Content Strategy and Content Marketing at Adidas, Game Plan A is highlighted, a web page dedicated to the Adidas culture story. Employees, partner athletes, and consumers come together and share their experiences as “creators, tackling work life with an athlete’s heart.” Thomas makes several critical points in the full-length article, but I’ve selected a few standouts – citing how the content strategy and philosophy of culture, has inspired specific Adidas content.

Your Product Should Reflect Your Culture.

What is the biggest common denominator between you and your customer? What your selling should appeal to that common denominator, find out what bonds you together and give your customer the content they desire. While sport is a relationship builder between Adidas and their customers – they also are in search of people who love to create and collaborate. People who embrace this way of work life.

As an avid consumer of sneakers myself, I’ve seen this come to fruition over the last few years, starting with the signing of Kanye West and the YEEZY – showing how collaboration can spark confidence in a brand. The comebacks of shoes like the Stan Smith, Gazelle, and Super Star reflect that great design doesn’t go out of style. In tandem with the retro resurgence, Adidas’ entrepreneurial mind didn’t rest, for the athlete’s heart… the Ultra Boost is the ultimate lifestyle shoe with the technology and stability to also be a phenomenal workout option – products reflecting culture.

My current Adidas line-up.

Moments Can’t Be Manufactured.

While data can help humans make better decisions, it’s difficult to rely on when you’re gauging human emotion. The moments that sports give us trigger emotions and those emotions are what we feel when they turn into memories.

Create Yours. This was dawned on warm-ups by student-athletes from Adidas partner schools this past March Madness. This is the premier sporting event for creating moments, the theme song after all is titled, “One Shining Moment.” Finding out when these moments are going to happen is near impossible, however, inspiring their athletes to create means that Adidas will be ready to capture them when they do.

Relevant Content Comes in Waves.

There is serious competition for the eyes and ears of your customers. How do you ensure you’re winning? While identifying and distributing the moments that have come to be above, for the Adidas content strategy and philosophy to work – these moments must string together to tell a story reflecting their culture. While you may be waiting for the moments to pop, know that eventually you’ll catch the best waves, the best pieces of content to defend who you are and appeal to the emotions of your consumers.

With creation at the core, Adidas moved to elaborate on what letting athletes create might actually yield. In a new online video spot, they focus on positivity, as relevant today as ever in my opinion. While the idea of sport is to compete - at the end of the day declaring a winner and a loser, why not make that experience encouraging, uplifting, hopeful… and most of all positive. The negativity of today’s online climate can seem to weigh down athletes, especially our youth; Adidas is doing their part to disrupt, to show us the effects of positivity.